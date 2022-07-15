https://sputniknews.com/20220715/russian-strike-wipes-out-participants-of-ukrainian-af-meeting-with-foreign-arms-suppliers---mod-1097340584.html

Russian Strike Wipes Out Participants of Ukrainian AF & Foreign Arms Suppliers Meeting in Vinnitsa

Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the Biden administration has provided over $6 billion in security aid to Kiev... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

A targeted Russian strike has wiped out all participants of a Ukrainian Air Force meeting with foreign arms suppliers, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Friday.Over the past four months, the United States and other countries have been continuing to funnel weapons into Ukraine to prop up the Kiev regime.The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Russian military have repeatedly reported that the weapons are being repeatedly used to target civilian areas.The US alone has committed some $54 billion in military and economic ‘assistance’ to Ukraine, with its allies in Canada, Europe and Australia pledging billions more. The European Union vowed to increase military support alone to some 2 billion euros in May.Ever since it launched its special military operation to de-Nazify Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies about the consequences of unchecked weapons deliveries to Kiev.Such military support only serves to prolong the Ukrainian crisis, stated the Kremlin. Furthermore, vast quantities of advanced military hardware ending up on the international arms black market.The Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine in early July admitted that it had identified cases of sale of humanitarian aid and military goods supplied by Western countries. Approximately 10 criminal cases have been initiated over such incidents.Despite the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine rejecting accusations that weapons supplied by Western countries end up on the "black market" in Europe, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak recently proposed creating a special commission to oversee such supplies.Earlier this week, a member of the Russian hacker group RaHDIt told Sputnik that Ukrainian intelligence was cooperating with criminals and smugglers to resell weapons provided by the West on the "black market."

