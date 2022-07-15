https://sputniknews.com/20220715/russian-strike-wipes-out-participants-of-ukrainian-af-meeting-with-foreign-arms-suppliers---mod-1097340584.html
Russian Strike Wipes Out Participants of Ukrainian AF & Foreign Arms Suppliers Meeting in Vinnitsa
Russian Strike Wipes Out Participants of Ukrainian AF & Foreign Arms Suppliers Meeting in Vinnitsa
Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the Biden administration has provided over $6 billion in security aid to Kiev...
A targeted Russian strike has wiped out all participants of a Ukrainian Air Force meeting with foreign arms suppliers, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Friday.Over the past four months, the United States and other countries have been continuing to funnel weapons into Ukraine to prop up the Kiev regime.The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Russian military have repeatedly reported that the weapons are being repeatedly used to target civilian areas.The US alone has committed some $54 billion in military and economic ‘assistance’ to Ukraine, with its allies in Canada, Europe and Australia pledging billions more. The European Union vowed to increase military support alone to some 2 billion euros in May.Ever since it launched its special military operation to de-Nazify Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies about the consequences of unchecked weapons deliveries to Kiev.Such military support only serves to prolong the Ukrainian crisis, stated the Kremlin. Furthermore, vast quantities of advanced military hardware ending up on the international arms black market.The Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine in early July admitted that it had identified cases of sale of humanitarian aid and military goods supplied by Western countries. Approximately 10 criminal cases have been initiated over such incidents.Despite the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine rejecting accusations that weapons supplied by Western countries end up on the "black market" in Europe, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak recently proposed creating a special commission to oversee such supplies.Earlier this week, a member of the Russian hacker group RaHDIt told Sputnik that Ukrainian intelligence was cooperating with criminals and smugglers to resell weapons provided by the West on the "black market."
https://sputniknews.com/20220429/russian-black-sea-fleet-sub-launches-kalibr-missiles-at-ukrainian-missile-infrastructure--video-1095143955.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220712/ukrainian-military-use-kamikaze-drone-at-residential-area-in-energodar-zaporozhye---photo-video-1097243970.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220714/ukraine-proposes-creating-commission-to-control-weapons-supplied-by-west-1097307193.html
Russian Strike Wipes Out Participants of Ukrainian AF & Foreign Arms Suppliers Meeting in Vinnitsa
10:05 GMT 15.07.2022 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 15.07.2022)
Since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, the Biden administration has provided over $6 billion in security aid to Kiev, including lethal weapons, despite Moscow warning that such ‘aid’ served to prolong the conflict and could, potentially, escalate it further.
A targeted Russian strike has wiped out all participants of a Ukrainian Air Force meeting with foreign arms suppliers, the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Friday.
"On July 14, Kalibr high-precision sea-based missiles attacked the building of the House of Officers in the city of Vinnitsa. At the time of the strike, a meeting of the command of the Ukrainian Air Force with representatives of foreign arms suppliers was held at this military facility on the transfer of the next batch of aircraft, weapons to Ukrainian military, as well as organizing the repair of the Ukrainian aviation fleet," the ministry said in a statement.
Over the past four months, the United States and other countries have been continuing to funnel weapons
into Ukraine to prop up the Kiev regime.
The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and the Russian military have repeatedly reported that the weapons are being repeatedly used to target
civilian areas.
The US alone has committed some $54 billion in military and economic ‘assistance’ to Ukraine, with its allies in Canada, Europe and Australia pledging billions more. The European Union vowed to increase military support alone to some 2 billion euros in May.
Ever since it launched its special military operation to de-Nazify Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly warned the US and its allies about the consequences of unchecked weapons deliveries to Kiev.
Such military support only serves to prolong the Ukrainian crisis, stated the Kremlin. Furthermore, vast quantities of advanced military hardware ending up on the international arms black market.
The Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine in early July admitted that it had identified cases of sale of humanitarian aid and military goods supplied by Western countries. Approximately 10 criminal cases have been initiated over such incidents.
Despite the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine rejecting accusations that weapons supplied by Western countries end up on the "black market" in Europe, head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Andriy Yermak recently proposed creating
a special commission to oversee such supplies.
"I want to propose to the Parliament of Ukraine to consider an important idea. Namely, the creation of a temporary special commission empowered to deal with issues related to the control of the use of weapons received from our allies," Yermak wrote in his Telegram channel.
Earlier this week, a member of the Russian hacker group RaHDIt told Sputnik that Ukrainian intelligence was cooperating with criminals and smugglers to resell weapons provided by the West on the "black market."