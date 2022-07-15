https://sputniknews.com/20220715/ring-with-24697-diamonds-made-by-indian-jeweler-breaks-guinness-world-record-1097329790.html

Ring With 24,697 Diamonds Made by Indian Jeweler Breaks Guinness World Record

The 'Touch of Ami' ring broke the previous Guinness World Record set by another Indian jeweler, Harshit Bansal, in 2020 for having the biggest number of... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

An Indian jeweler has made a ring with 24,697 diamonds that has gone straight into the Guinness World Records for having the greatest quantity of the precious gem on it.Crafted by SWA Diamonds in India's Kerala state, the unique ring weighs 340 grams and is worth almost £80,000 ($95,000).The makers modelled the ring inspired by the pink oyster mushroom which stands for eternity and named it the 'Touch of Ami'.According to Guinness World Records, the designer took almost three months to complete the computer-aided-design (CAD).After the ring was completed, a team of qualified independent diamond and jewelry experts evaluated it and counted the diamonds at the International Gemological Institute (IGI) lab.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

