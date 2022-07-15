https://sputniknews.com/20220715/pm-modi-expresses-anguish-after-5-die-in-wall-collapse-at-godown-in-delhi---video-1097355564.html
A three-year-old child was killed while his father and two sisters sustained injuries after a building collapsed in the Paharganj area of India’s capital Delhi... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed “anguish” after at least five people were killed and nine others injured in a wall collapse at a godown in the Alipur area of Delhi.He said in a tweet that “his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy.”According to media reports, the wall of the 5,000-square-yard godown that was under construction collapsed on Friday afternoon.Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg told the media that four fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.A team of police also reached the location to carry out a rescue operation and clear debris.Out of the nine injured, who have been admitted to Raja Harish Chand hospital, two are in critical condition, while the remainder are stable.Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal also offered his condolences and said that the district administration was engaged in relief and rescue work, adding that he was personally monitoring the relief work.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
PM Modi Expresses Anguish After 5 Die in Wall Collapse at Godown in Delhi - Video
A three-year-old child was killed while his father and two sisters sustained injuries after a building collapsed in the Paharganj area of India’s capital Delhi in June this year. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed “anguish” after at least five people were killed and nine others injured in a wall collapse at a godown in the Alipur area of Delhi.
He said in a tweet
that “his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy.”
According to media reports, the wall of the 5,000-square-yard godown that was under construction collapsed on Friday afternoon.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg told the media that four fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.
A team of police also reached the location to carry out a rescue operation and clear debris.
Out of the nine injured, who have been admitted to Raja Harish Chand hospital, two are in critical condition, while the remainder are stable.
Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal also offered his condolences and said that the district administration was engaged in relief and rescue work, adding that he was personally monitoring the relief work.
