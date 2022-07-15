https://sputniknews.com/20220715/pm-modi-expresses-anguish-after-5-die-in-wall-collapse-at-godown-in-delhi---video-1097355564.html

PM Modi Expresses Anguish After 5 Die in Wall Collapse at Godown in Delhi - Video

PM Modi Expresses Anguish After 5 Die in Wall Collapse at Godown in Delhi - Video

A three-year-old child was killed while his father and two sisters sustained injuries after a building collapsed in the Paharganj area of India’s capital Delhi... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-15T14:03+0000

2022-07-15T14:03+0000

2022-07-15T14:03+0000

india

india

delhi

new delhi

narendra modi

narendra modi

arvind kejriwal

accident

accident

building collapse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097356319_31:0:1149:629_1920x0_80_0_0_1731b01601f550ad0e90a9ea12400b93.png

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed “anguish” after at least five people were killed and nine others injured in a wall collapse at a godown in the Alipur area of Delhi.He said in a tweet that “his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy.”According to media reports, the wall of the 5,000-square-yard godown that was under construction collapsed on Friday afternoon.Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Atul Garg told the media that four fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident.A team of police also reached the location to carry out a rescue operation and clear debris.Out of the nine injured, who have been admitted to Raja Harish Chand hospital, two are in critical condition, while the remainder are stable.Delhi state chief Arvind Kejriwal also offered his condolences and said that the district administration was engaged in relief and rescue work, adding that he was personally monitoring the relief work.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

india

delhi

new delhi

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, delhi, new delhi, narendra modi, narendra modi, arvind kejriwal, accident, accident, building collapse, building collapse, building collapse, collapse of buildings