Pachyderm Pitfall: Baby Elephant Rescued From Manhole, His Mother Gets Resuscitated in Thailand

Pachyderm Pitfall: Baby Elephant Rescued From Manhole, His Mother Gets Resuscitated in Thailand

The baby elephant was accompanied by his mother, who stayed with her infant and initially hampered humans' efforts to save the creature.

A veritable rescue operation had to be conducted in the Nakhon Nayok province of Thailand on Wednesday in order to save a baby elephant who had fallen into a manhole.The incident occurred on the outskirts of the Royal Hills golf course, where the unfortunate elephant and his distressed mother were discovered by a passing resident, who immediately notified wildlife officials and Khao Yai National Park authorities, AFP reports.The rescuers’ efforts were initially hampered by the presence of the baby elephant’s mother, who was understandably worried by her offspring’s plight.As the rescuers had to sedate the mother elephant, she then ended up partially tumbling into the hole, although she was eventually pulled out and revived.A video of rescuers performing what appears to be CPR on the massive elephant has since emerged on social media.The baby was also successfully extracted from the pit it was trapped in, and both creatures safely returned to the jungle, the media outlet adds, citing park authorities.

