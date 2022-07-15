https://sputniknews.com/20220715/on-the-bastille-day-anniversary-another-g7-member-resigns-1097326641.html
On the Bastille Day Anniversary, Another G7 Member Resigns
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ivana Trump dying at age 73, and Tulsi Gabbard saying the world is on the brink of nuclear war.
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Biden Requests Accountability from Israel, Joe Biden Ready to Head to Saudi Arabia, and How the Middle East Reacts to AmericansTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The French Revolution, Bastille Day, and America in Need of Better Political LeadersIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about protests he saw in the Palestinian territories, Biden on his way to meet Mohammed bin Salman, and Biden received an award from Israel. Wyatt discussed his coverage of President Biden's arrival in Israel and anti-Biden protests in the Palestinian territories. Wyatt compared and contrasted his experience in Israel versus the Palestinian territories.In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Ted Rall about France in the 18th century, possible mass protests in America, and the Paris Commune. Ted explained the events that led to Bastille Day and how the French currently view Bastille day. Ted talked about the possibility of a Donald Trump indictment and how Trump voters would react to a Donald Trump indictment.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Biden Requests Accountability from Israel, Joe Biden Ready to Head to Saudi Arabia, and How the Middle East Reacts to Americans
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The French Revolution, Bastille Day, and America in Need of Better Political Leaders
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about protests he saw in the Palestinian territories, Biden on his way to meet Mohammed bin Salman, and Biden received an award from Israel. Wyatt discussed his coverage of President Biden's arrival in Israel and anti-Biden protests in the Palestinian territories. Wyatt compared and contrasted his experience in Israel versus the Palestinian territories.
In the second hour, Lee and Carter Laren spoke with Ted Rall about France in the 18th century, possible mass protests in America, and the Paris Commune. Ted explained the events that led to Bastille Day and how the French currently view Bastille day. Ted talked about the possibility of a Donald Trump indictment and how Trump voters would react to a Donald Trump indictment.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik