BREAKING: Putin Appoints Former Deputy PM Borisov Head of Russian Space Agency
Musk’s Dad on Having Child With Stepdaughter: ‘Only Reason We're On Earth Is to Reproduce’ - Report
Musk’s Dad on Having Child With Stepdaughter: ‘Only Reason We're On Earth Is to Reproduce’ - Report
In 1970, Errol Musk married Maye Haldeman and gave birth to three kids - Elon, Kimbal and Tosca. After splitting with Maye, Errol married Heide Bezuidenhout, a...
The 76-year-old father of Tesla and SpaceX owner, Elon Musk, has made a shocking revelation that he and his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout had a secret second child three years ago.In an interview with The Sun, Errol Musk admitted that he welcomed a baby girl with Elon’s stepsister, Jana, in 2019.Elon and his father had a massive falling out out after Jana’s first pregnancy with Errol was revealed in 2017.Errol, now, has a total of seven children including Tesla chief executive Elon Musk.After the shocking revelation of a second secret child, angry netizens have taken to social media slamming Errol and condemning his statement on reproducing.Recently, Elon hit the headlines after it was revealed that he fathered two children with an executive at his artificial intelligence company Neuralink. In December last year, Elon and his long-term partner Grimes welcomed into the world their second child, a baby girl, via surrogacy.
12:11 GMT 15.07.2022
Errol Musk, the father of tech billionaire Elon Musk who spent his early life in apartheid-era South Africa
In 1970, Errol Musk married Maye Haldeman and gave birth to three kids - Elon, Kimbal and Tosca. After splitting with Maye, Errol married Heide Bezuidenhout, a mother of two children including Jana. Errol and Heide had two children but split after 18 years of marriage. In 2017, Errol's stepdaughter Jana became pregnant with her first baby.
The 76-year-old father of Tesla and SpaceX owner, Elon Musk, has made a shocking revelation that he and his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout had a secret second child three years ago.
In an interview with The Sun, Errol Musk admitted that he welcomed a baby girl with Elon’s stepsister, Jana, in 2019.

“The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce,” Errol said during the interview, adding that the second baby with Jana was unplanned but he was living with her after the birth of their first baby boy Elliot Rush in 2017.

Elon and his father had a massive falling out out after Jana’s first pregnancy with Errol was revealed in 2017.

Asked about how his family reacted to the shocking pregnancy news, Errol said, "They still don’t like it ..they still feel a bit creepy about it, because she’s their sister. Their half-sister.”

Errol, now, has a total of seven children including Tesla chief executive Elon Musk.
After the shocking revelation of a second secret child, angry netizens have taken to social media slamming Errol and condemning his statement on reproducing.
© Photo : TwitterNetizens react to Elon Musk's father having a secret child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout
Recently, Elon hit the headlines after it was revealed that he fathered two children with an executive at his artificial intelligence company Neuralink.
In December last year, Elon and his long-term partner Grimes welcomed into the world their second child, a baby girl, via surrogacy.
