Musk’s Dad on Having Child With Stepdaughter: ‘Only Reason We're On Earth Is to Reproduce’ - Report

In 1970, Errol Musk married Maye Haldeman and gave birth to three kids - Elon, Kimbal and Tosca. After splitting with Maye, Errol married Heide Bezuidenhout

The 76-year-old father of Tesla and SpaceX owner, Elon Musk, has made a shocking revelation that he and his 35-year-old stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout had a secret second child three years ago.In an interview with The Sun, Errol Musk admitted that he welcomed a baby girl with Elon’s stepsister, Jana, in 2019.Elon and his father had a massive falling out out after Jana’s first pregnancy with Errol was revealed in 2017.Errol, now, has a total of seven children including Tesla chief executive Elon Musk.After the shocking revelation of a second secret child, angry netizens have taken to social media slamming Errol and condemning his statement on reproducing.Recently, Elon hit the headlines after it was revealed that he fathered two children with an executive at his artificial intelligence company Neuralink. In December last year, Elon and his long-term partner Grimes welcomed into the world their second child, a baby girl, via surrogacy.

