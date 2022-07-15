International
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Grad Missiles - DPR
Moscow launched the special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International
situation in ukraine
ukraine
donbass
donbass
News
Ukrainian 122 mm MLRS BM-21 Grad fires rocket during a military exercise at a shooting range close to Devichiki in the Kiev region on October 28, 2016

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Grad Missiles - DPR

05:03 GMT 15.07.2022
International
India
Moscow launched the special military operation in Ukraine on 24 February after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian forces.
On 3 July, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin that the Russian military together with LPR troops had gained control over the whole of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) from Ukrainian forces.
As a result of successful military activities of the Russian armed forces, along with combat units of the LPR forces, full control of the city of Lisichansk and a number of nearby settlements had been achieved.
At the same time, Ukrainian forces continue to shell the territory of the DPR and LPR.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
05:33 GMT 15.07.2022
Nekislitsa Village in Russia's Bryansk Region Shelled From Territory of Ukraine - Governor
The Nekislitsa village in Russia's Bryansk region was shelled from the Ukrainian side on Friday morning, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Today at 5 a.m., the border village of Nekislitsa in the Sevsky District was shelled with artillery from the territory of Ukraine. A power supply line was damaged as a result of the shelling. There are no dead or injured," Bogomaz said on Telegram.

The governor added that the emergency services were working at the site, adding and that a team of electricians also arrived at the site and would begin restoring the power line soon.
05:04 GMT 15.07.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk Republic Using Grad Missiles - DPR
