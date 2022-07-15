https://sputniknews.com/20220715/joe-biden-given-passing-or-failing-grade-on-bipartisanship-by-43--of-voters-poll-shows-1097337163.html

Joe Biden Given ‘Passing’ or ‘Failing’ Grade on Bipartisanship by 43 % of Voters, Poll Shows

Forty-three percent of voters would give President Joe Biden a “D” or an “F” grade on his ability to conduct bipartisan work, according to a poll commissioned by the Bipartisan Policy Center and conducted by Morning Consult.Thirty percent would give the Democratic POTUS either an “A” or a “B” grade, while 16 percent - a “C,” the data released on Thursday showed.Slightly less negative marks were given by surveyed voters to Democratic members of the House and Senate, with only 38 percent of respondents giving both caucuses a “D” or an “F.”As for the Republican members of the House and Senate, they were graded by 20 percent of respondents with either an “A”, or a “B” on bipartisanship. 44 percent gave the Senate Republicans a “D” or an “F”, with about 43 percent of those questioned saying the same about House Republicans.In the grading system, A - is the highest grade you can receive, B is an above-average score, C rests in the middle, D is a passing grade and F is a failing grade.With 2,005 registered voters surveyed, the Bipartisan Policy Center poll was conducted between June 29 and July 1.When Joe Biden campaigned for office, he had repeatedly laid emphasis on bipartisanship, however his tenure has been marred by continuous disputes both between the parties and within his own Democratic ranks.A recent survey by the Southern Poverty Law Center that looked into levels of partisanship suggested that the US “seems headed toward a civil war in the near future.”Taken in late April and covering 1,500 adults, the survey revealed substantial support for threatening or acting violently against perceived political opponents across the political spectrum.Generally, a majority of polls have been showing dismal figures relating to Joe Biden as he heads towards the November midterms.Pessimistic attitudes about the economy, plagued by inflation hitting a 41-year high of 9.1%, and costs for gasoline, groceries, and other necessities surging, forcing increasingly more Americans to seek handouts at food banks across the country.Joe Biden’s approval rating of 39 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight’s historical presidential approval data, is worse than that of any of his four most recent predecessors. Peaking at 55 percent in March 2021, Biden’s numbers have been sliding down since.By comparison, Donald Trump’s approval rating, after falling to 36 percent in December 2017, surged back up into the low 40s in 2018.A new CNBC poll has found President Joe Biden’s overall approval rating sinking to 36%, approval rating for handling the economy dropped to 30%. Both numbers are all-time lows for the president in CNBC polling.Biden’s ratings are lower than the worst scores ever registered by his predecessor Donald Trump (37% job rating, 41% economic handling).

