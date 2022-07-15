https://sputniknews.com/20220715/indias-health-ministry-issues-guidelines-after-first-case-of-monkeypox-confirmed-in-kerala-1097346794.html

India's Health Ministry Issues Guidelines After First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Kerala

India's Health Ministry Issues Guidelines After First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Kerala

Since the first confirmed case of monkeypox in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has set up around 15 research and diagnostic laboratories... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-15T12:39+0000

2022-07-15T12:39+0000

2022-07-15T12:41+0000

india

monkey

monkeypox

disease

virus

health

travel advisory

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655866_0:173:2660:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_07f224df4da20a9c7cbdd52e881e6fcd.jpg

India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a travel advisory and guidelines for all international travelers after a man from Kerala state, who returned from the UAE, tested positive for the monkeypox virus on Thursday.This marked the first confirmed case of monkeypox in India, after which the Center called a meeting and asked for a high-level multi-disciplinary team to collaborate with the State Health Authorities to work on instituting public health measures.To manage the disease among international travelers, who are more prone to spread the disease in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked travelers to follow safety guidelines and seek help if symptoms appear.According to the advisory, while international passengers have been asked to avoid close contact with sick people and dead or wild animals, among other things, they have also been asked to refrain from eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or from using products derived from wild animals from Africa.Travelers have been directed to avoid contact with contaminated materials used by sick people, including their clothing, bedding, or anything that is used for healthcare needs, or that has come in contact with infected animals.If any person feels like they have developed symptoms related to monkeypox, such as fever or rash, they should consult their nearest health center.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

https://sputniknews.com/20220704/monkeypox-existed-before-2022-outbreak-but-never-transmitted-from-human-to-human-expert-1096925839.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

india, monkey, monkeypox, disease, virus, health, travel advisory