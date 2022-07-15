https://sputniknews.com/20220715/indias-health-ministry-issues-guidelines-after-first-case-of-monkeypox-confirmed-in-kerala-1097346794.html
India's Health Ministry Issues Guidelines After First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Kerala
India's Health Ministry Issues Guidelines After First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Kerala
Since the first confirmed case of monkeypox in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has set up around 15 research and diagnostic laboratories... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-15T12:39+0000
2022-07-15T12:39+0000
2022-07-15T12:41+0000
india
monkey
monkeypox
disease
virus
health
travel advisory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655866_0:173:2660:1669_1920x0_80_0_0_07f224df4da20a9c7cbdd52e881e6fcd.jpg
India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a travel advisory and guidelines for all international travelers after a man from Kerala state, who returned from the UAE, tested positive for the monkeypox virus on Thursday.This marked the first confirmed case of monkeypox in India, after which the Center called a meeting and asked for a high-level multi-disciplinary team to collaborate with the State Health Authorities to work on instituting public health measures.To manage the disease among international travelers, who are more prone to spread the disease in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked travelers to follow safety guidelines and seek help if symptoms appear.According to the advisory, while international passengers have been asked to avoid close contact with sick people and dead or wild animals, among other things, they have also been asked to refrain from eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or from using products derived from wild animals from Africa.Travelers have been directed to avoid contact with contaminated materials used by sick people, including their clothing, bedding, or anything that is used for healthcare needs, or that has come in contact with infected animals.If any person feels like they have developed symptoms related to monkeypox, such as fever or rash, they should consult their nearest health center.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
https://sputniknews.com/20220704/monkeypox-existed-before-2022-outbreak-but-never-transmitted-from-human-to-human-expert-1096925839.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/14/1095655866_0:26:2660:2021_1920x0_80_0_0_6b61ff9fbeee4d92b92b7029e86bc868.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
india, monkey, monkeypox, disease, virus, health, travel advisory
India's Health Ministry Issues Guidelines After First Case of Monkeypox Confirmed in Kerala
12:39 GMT 15.07.2022 (Updated: 12:41 GMT 15.07.2022)
Since the first confirmed case of monkeypox in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has set up around 15 research and diagnostic laboratories as well as trained professionals across the country to detect further monkeypox infections.
India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a travel advisory and guidelines for all international travelers after a man from Kerala state, who returned from the UAE, tested positive for the monkeypox virus on Thursday.
This marked the first confirmed case of monkeypox in India, after which the Center called a meeting and asked for a high-level multi-disciplinary team to collaborate with the State Health Authorities to work on instituting public health measures.
To manage the disease among international travelers, who are more prone to spread the disease in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked travelers to follow safety guidelines and seek help if symptoms appear.
According to the advisory, while international passengers have been asked to avoid close contact with sick people and dead or wild animals, among other things, they have also been asked to refrain from eating or preparing meat from wild game (bushmeat) or from using products derived from wild animals from Africa.
Travelers have been directed to avoid contact with contaminated materials used by sick people, including their clothing, bedding, or anything that is used for healthcare needs, or that has come in contact with infected animals.
If any person feels like they have developed symptoms related to monkeypox, such as fever or rash, they should consult their nearest health center.
Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!