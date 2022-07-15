https://sputniknews.com/20220715/indian-politician-triggers-controversy-by-referring-to-bhagat-singh-as-terrorist-1097357973.html

Indian Politician Triggers Controversy by Referring to Bhagat Singh as 'Terrorist'

Bhagat Singh is revered by many as a revolutionary freedom fighter in India, as he, along with Sukhdev and Rajguru, plotted the assassination of the then... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

A parliamentarian from India's state of Punjab on Friday sparked controversy with a comment on Bhagat Singh.While talking to the media on Thursday, Simranjit Singh Mann, chief of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) party and newly-elected MP from Sangrur constituency, said: "Bhagat Singh had killed a young English naval officer, he had killed an Amritdhari Sikh constable, Channan Singh. He hurled a bomb at the National Assembly at the time. Now you tell me whether Bhagat Singh was a terrorist or not."Punjab’s governing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) upped the ante against Mann as the party demanded an apology from him for the comment, which allegedly hurt sentiments and disrespected the freedom fighter.AAP parliamentarian Raghav Chadha also condemned Mann's remarks, as he said in a tweet that it is “shameful that some call him a terrorist.”Congress politician and former deputy state chief of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also condemned Mann's comment and even suggested to “differentiate between those who give their lives for the country and those who give their lives against the country.”Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

