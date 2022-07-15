https://sputniknews.com/20220715/fist-bumbling-biden--1097328401.html

Fist Bumbling Biden

The fist bump has come under intense scrutiny, with predictions about whether or not President Joe Biden will shake the hand of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

Biden greeted Israeli leaders Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog with fist bumps on Wednesday in what the White House is referring to as a COVID-19 precaution due to rising rates of the virus in the country. However, Biden contradicted his aides by then shaking hands with former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later in the day.Biden is scheduled to meet with bin Salman on Friday, despite vowing to make Saudi Arabia “the pariah that they are” during his presidential campaign after U.S. intelligence assessed that bin Salman approved of a 2018 operation that killed the Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi.Biden contends that he is visiting Saudi Arabia in an effort to “benefit” Americans by securing global trade and supply chains as well as to repair diplomatic relations left in tatters by his predecessor former President Donald Trump. Still, the White House has yet to reveal whether or not Biden will be photographed meeting with bin Salman, leaving political pundits to speculate if a Biden “fist-bump” is in the works for Friday.

