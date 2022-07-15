https://sputniknews.com/20220715/fire-raging-in-beirut-port-may-lead-to-collapse-of-grain-silo-report-suggests-1097360027.html

Fire Raging in Beirut Port May Lead to Collapse of Grain Silo, Report Suggests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A fire raging for a week in the Lebanese port of Beirut, devastated by a blast in 2020, threatens to trigger the collapse of a grain silo... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

According to Sky News Arabia broadcaster, the fire started in a grain silo on July 7 due to the emission of gases caused by fermentation. Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam said that it was the grain remaining in the storage since the 2020 explosion that had caught on fire, adding that the silo could collapse, the broadcaster reported.A powerful explosion occurred in the port of Beirut on August 4, 2020. At least 280 people died, and more than 6,000 were injured. Hundreds of houses and cars were destroyed or damaged. According to the authorities, the explosion resulted from the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate seized by the local customs in 2014 and stored in a warehouse. The Lebanese capital was declared a disaster area following the blast.

