European Commission Proposes Ban on Imports of Russian Gold to EU

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission on Friday suggested imposing a ban on imports of Russian gold to the European Union as part of a joint proposal for... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

"Today's package will introduce a new import ban on Russian gold, while reinforcing our dual use and advanced technology export controls. In doing so, it will reinforce the alignment of EU sanctions with those of our G7 partners. It will also strengthen reporting requirements to tighten EU asset freezes," the statement read.Earlier, Canada, Japan and the US imposed ban on imports of Russian gold. The US Treasury Department issued a prohibition with the exception of Russian gold located outside of Russia prior to the issuance of the ban.

