LIVE: US President Biden, Palestinian Leader Abbas Hold Press Briefing
EC to Propose Amending Russia Sanctions Over Food Security Concerns, Reports Say
09:51 GMT 15.07.2022 (Updated: 10:22 GMT 15.07.2022)
Flags of Russia, EU, France - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.07.2022
