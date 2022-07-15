https://sputniknews.com/20220715/bjp-condemns-kerala-politician-for-offensive-remark-against-pm-modi-in-state-assembly-1097347513.html
BJP Condemns Kerala Politician for Offensive Remark Against PM Modi in State Assembly
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in India's Kerala state on Friday came down heavily on A. N. Shamseer, a legislator in the Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M), for his recent offensive remark made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state legislature. The BJP has urged the Kerala Assembly Speaker to remove them from the House records at the earliest opportunity.BJP state president K Surendran said that although Shamseer made the derogatory remarks, personally tarnishing the PM on the floor of the House, neither State Chief Pinarayi Vijayan nor Speaker MB Rajesh made any attempt to interrupt or correct him.Meanwhile, a group of BJP activists took to the streets in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram to protest against Shamseer's remarks about Modi.Shamseer called Modi a "monster" while criticizing Congress during a discussion in the State Assembly.After winning the 2021 state assembly polls, an alliance of left-wing political parties, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), formed a government in the Indian state of Kerala by winning a total of 99 seats out of 140 whereas the BJP didn't win any seats.
BJP Condemns Kerala Politician for Offensive Remark Against PM Modi in State Assembly
The ruling party also warned Shamseer that the "most derogatory" and "baseless" references made against the Indian prime minister would cause massive people's protests.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit in India's Kerala state
on Friday came down heavily on A. N. Shamseer, a legislator in the Communist Party of India – Marxist (CPI-M), for his recent offensive remark made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state legislature.
The BJP has urged the Kerala Assembly Speaker to remove them from the House records at the earliest opportunity.
BJP state president K Surendran said that although Shamseer made the derogatory remarks, personally tarnishing the PM on the floor of the House, neither State Chief Pinarayi Vijayan nor Speaker MB Rajesh made any attempt to interrupt or correct him.
While talking to the reporters in the state's Palakkad district, Surendra said: "The remarks made by the ruling legislator were unprecedented in the democratic history of the country. They were anti-democratic as well as against the dignity of the House."
Meanwhile, a group of BJP activists took to the streets in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram to protest against Shamseer's remarks about Modi
.
Shamseer called Modi a “monster” while criticizing Congress
during a discussion in the State Assembly.
After winning the 2021 state assembly polls, an alliance of left-wing political parties, the Left Democratic Front (LDF), formed a government in the Indian state of Kerala by winning a total of 99 seats out of 140 whereas the BJP didn’t win any seats.
