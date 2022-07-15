International
US President Biden Arrives in Saudi Arabia by Direct Flight From Israel
Biden to Discuss Increasing Oil Output in Saudi Arabia
Biden to Discuss Increasing Oil Output in Saudi Arabia
The US delegation headed by President Joe Biden will discuss during their visit to Saudi Arabia the possibility of that country increasing...
"We will discuss energy security at this meeting. The President [Biden] discusses it when he's in Europe, when he's in Asia and he certainly will be discussing it here in the Middle East and here in Saudi Arabia" Sullivan said.Biden is currently visiting the Middle East where he is scheduled to meet with officials from Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, among others.The United States is making efforts along with its partners in Asia and the Middle East to end dependence on Russian energy by increasing supply to Europe, but such a development will not happen overnight, Jake Sullivan added."[T]hat doesn't happen overnight, but it does require the concerted common effort of the United States and many other countries working to help increase supply to Europe," Sullivan said during a press briefing. "We're doing that and, frankly, we're doing that along with partners in Asia and partners in the Middle East."
Biden to Discuss Increasing Oil Output in Saudi Arabia

14:21 GMT 15.07.2022 (Updated: 14:47 GMT 15.07.2022)
In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M.
In this April 24, 2015 file photo, pumpjacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M. The United States may have reclaimed the title of the world's biggest oil producer sooner than expected - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2022
© AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
OTTAWA (Sputnik) - The US delegation headed by President Joe Biden will discuss during their visit to Saudi Arabia the possibility of that country increasing oil production, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
"We will discuss energy security at this meeting. The President [Biden] discusses it when he's in Europe, when he's in Asia and he certainly will be discussing it here in the Middle East and here in Saudi Arabia" Sullivan said.
Biden is currently visiting the Middle East where he is scheduled to meet with officials from Israel, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, among others.
The United States is making efforts along with its partners in Asia and the Middle East to end dependence on Russian energy by increasing supply to Europe, but such a development will not happen overnight, Jake Sullivan added.

"[T]hat doesn't happen overnight, but it does require the concerted common effort of the United States and many other countries working to help increase supply to Europe," Sullivan said during a press briefing. "We're doing that and, frankly, we're doing that along with partners in Asia and partners in the Middle East."
