Biden in Israel, Ring User Footage & Policing, Stocks Slide, EU$ = USD$, Bolton Plans Foreign Coups

2022-07-15T11:05+0000

Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Correspondent is reporting from Israel and joins the show to talk about Joe Biden’s meetings in Israel this week. President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed on Thursday "The Jerusalem Declaration" that will serve as the framework for the US-Israel strategic relationship, Israeli officials say. The joint declaration included a statement that the US and Israel will never allow Iran to get a nuclear weapon and make use of all the elements of their national power to make sure of that. Israeli officials said they hope that the steps taken by Saudi Arabia in the coming days will be the beginning of a normalization process between the countries.Chris Garaffa, Technology editor and co-host @CABulletin joins the show to talk about Amazon’s Ring doorbell user video and policing. Yesterday, we learned that despite publicly stating that police can only get access to the doorbell camera’s recordings with either the express permission of the camera owner or a warrant - that’s not true! Ring said in response to questions from Senator Ed Markey that, oh yeah, we have actually given police user footage without either of those permissions - 11 times just in 2022.Ted Rall, award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, his latest book is "The Stringer,” and co-host of the DMZ America podcast with Ted Rall & Scott Stantis joins the show to talk about the latest headlines. Another day, another poll showing people don’t want Joe Biden or Kamala Harris to go after the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024. Then Michelle and Ted talk about Afghanistan that came up yesterday in a Wall Street Journal story about growing global hunger - it was one of a group of 5 countries in which a collective 900 thousand people face hunger and death.Dr. Jack Rasmus, economist, radio show host & author of 'The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy from Reagan to Trump' joins the show to talk about US dollar hegemony and China. Then they talk about US market data and higher inflation. Bank stocks are down as fears of a recession increase and the USD is at parity with the Eurodollar.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

