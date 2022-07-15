https://sputniknews.com/20220715/as-lebanon-prepares-to-expel-syrian-refugees-local-journalist-warns-of-heavy-price-beirut-will-pay-1097332966.html

As Lebanon Prepares to Expel Syrian Refugees, Local Journalist Warns Of Heavy Price Beirut Will Pay

As Lebanon Prepares to Expel Syrian Refugees, Local Journalist Warns Of Heavy Price Beirut Will Pay

Throughout the years, Lebanon has been given billions of dollars in assistance to more than one million refugees staying within its borders. But the recent... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

Since March 2011, with the eruption of the Arab Spring in Syria, Lebanon has been a destination for 1.5 million Syrian refugees who have been searching for a safe haven away from war and poverty.For the past decade, the Lebanese government has allocated billions of dollars towards their assistance and Mohamed Kleit, a Beirut-based journalist, who has been following the crisis, says their presence has taken an "economic, social and security" toll on Lebanon.Necessary Decision for Lebanon?Now, however, as the situation in Syria has become more stable, authorities are planning to let them go. Recently, the Lebanese caretaker Minister of the Displaced, Issam Charafeddine, has said that his government was planning to deport thousands of refugees a month, and that the plan was "humane", "honorable" and "necessary" for Lebanon.The necessity has mainly stemmed from Lebanon’s fiscal problems. In the past several years, the financial situation in the country has hit a low ebb, partly because of improper management and corruption; and partly because of the coronavirus pandemic as well as the deadly explosion at the Beirut port that caused billions of dollars in damage.As a result, unemployment in Lebanon has risen. Tens of thousands of Lebanese were pushed into poverty, and authorities preferred to spend the little they had on their own citizens, not Syrian refugees.Heavy PriceBut the catch, says Kleit, is that that conduct will come at a price. One is the potential damage to Lebanon's image. Another is the inevitable depletion of international funds that have become a major source of income for Beirut.Only in 2022, the Lebanese government has received more than $170Mln from various international bodies and foreign donors. A year earlier, their assistance has been even higher amounting to half a billion dollars, and such was also the case in previous years.However, that won't be Lebanon’s only problem, and another one could be a crack in relations with Syria, whose security might be strained after the return of thousands of refugees.It is widely believed that many of those, who left Syria after the events of the Arab Spring, oppose the country's President Bashar Al Assad. Some of them have even fought his military back home, but were forced to leave, fearing persecution. The fact that they will now be coming back could spell problems for the Syrian strong-man. What could also be troublesome is the potential infiltration of terrorists into the Syrian territories, something that Damascus has been trying to eradicate.However, Kleit is optimistic.

