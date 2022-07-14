https://sputniknews.com/20220714/us-jury-finds-ex-cia-employee-guilty-for-massive-theft-of-information---wikileaks-1097292539.html
"Alleged WikiLeaks Vault 7 whistleblower Joshua Schulte found guilty on all counts in response to the embarrassing Vault 7 publication," WikiLeaks said via Twitter referring to a batch of classified US government information of sensitive nature stored in the so-called Vault 7.Schulte has been on a trial for the second time after he was convicted by a jury on two counts in 2020 for contempt of court and for making false statements to the FBI. He was initially taken into custody in 2017.Top prosecutor Damian Williams praised the verdict after it had been handed down by the presiding Manhattan judge."[This was] one of the most brazen and damaging acts of espionage in American history," Williams said in a statement, underscoring that Schulte's revelations were the result of a grudge he held against the US spy agency.As for Schulte, he has argued that he is being made out as a scapegoat for the CIA failures.It was earlier believed that WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange would be charged for the Vault 7 leaks as well; however, time constraints and fear of exposing additional sensitive information has sidelined such an effort.The Vault 7 leaks included instructions on how to compromise computer tools used by the CIA and then use said programs to spy on individuals. Programs included Skype and WiFi networks.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US jury found ex-CIA employee Joshua Schulte guilty on all counts of an alleged massive theft of classified information, WikiLeaks said on Wednesday.
"Alleged WikiLeaks Vault 7 whistleblower Joshua Schulte found guilty on all counts in response to the embarrassing Vault 7 publication," WikiLeaks said via Twitter referring to a batch of classified US government information of sensitive nature stored in the so-called Vault 7.
Schulte has been on a trial for the second time after he was convicted by a jury on two counts in 2020 for contempt of court and for making false statements to the FBI. He was initially taken into custody in 2017.
Top prosecutor Damian Williams praised the verdict after it had been handed down by the presiding Manhattan judge.
"[This was] one of the most brazen and damaging acts of espionage in American history," Williams said in a statement, underscoring that Schulte's revelations were the result of a grudge he held against the US spy agency.
As for Schulte, he has argued that he is being made out as a scapegoat for the CIA failures.
It was earlier believed that WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange would be charged for the Vault 7 leaks as well; however, time constraints and fear of exposing additional sensitive information has sidelined such an effort.
The Vault 7 leaks included instructions on how to compromise computer tools used by the CIA and then use said programs to spy on individuals. Programs included Skype and WiFi networks.