International
https://sputniknews.com/20220714/us-jury-finds-ex-cia-employee-guilty-for-massive-theft-of-information---wikileaks-1097292539.html
US Jury Finds Ex-CIA Employee Guilty for Massive Theft of Information - WikiLeaks
US Jury Finds Ex-CIA Employee Guilty for Massive Theft of Information - WikiLeaks
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US jury found ex-CIA employee Joshua Schulte guilty on all counts of an alleged massive theft of classified information, WikiLeaks... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-14T02:29+0000
2022-07-14T02:26+0000
wikileaks
us
cia
theft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102268/44/1022684462_0:128:2448:1505_1920x0_80_0_0_8ec60259a2c30487ee5ed2cc7b9adc73.jpg
"Alleged WikiLeaks Vault 7 whistleblower Joshua Schulte found guilty on all counts in response to the embarrassing Vault 7 publication," WikiLeaks said via Twitter referring to a batch of classified US government information of sensitive nature stored in the so-called Vault 7.Schulte has been on a trial for the second time after he was convicted by a jury on two counts in 2020 for contempt of court and for making false statements to the FBI. He was initially taken into custody in 2017.Top prosecutor Damian Williams praised the verdict after it had been handed down by the presiding Manhattan judge."[This was] one of the most brazen and damaging acts of espionage in American history," Williams said in a statement, underscoring that Schulte's revelations were the result of a grudge he held against the US spy agency.As for Schulte, he has argued that he is being made out as a scapegoat for the CIA failures.It was earlier believed that WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange would be charged for the Vault 7 leaks as well; however, time constraints and fear of exposing additional sensitive information has sidelined such an effort.The Vault 7 leaks included instructions on how to compromise computer tools used by the CIA and then use said programs to spy on individuals. Programs included Skype and WiFi networks.
https://sputniknews.com/20200204/fk-your-top-secret-trial-begins-for-ex-cia-employee-accused-of-vault-7-leak-1078229463.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102268/44/1022684462_136:0:2312:1632_1920x0_80_0_0_544e2a39b48a36de9a51e255ed0bf0a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wikileaks, us, cia, theft

US Jury Finds Ex-CIA Employee Guilty for Massive Theft of Information - WikiLeaks

02:29 GMT 14.07.2022
© AP Photo / Brennan LinsleyA gavel
A gavel - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2022
© AP Photo / Brennan Linsley
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US jury found ex-CIA employee Joshua Schulte guilty on all counts of an alleged massive theft of classified information, WikiLeaks said on Wednesday.
"Alleged WikiLeaks Vault 7 whistleblower Joshua Schulte found guilty on all counts in response to the embarrassing Vault 7 publication," WikiLeaks said via Twitter referring to a batch of classified US government information of sensitive nature stored in the so-called Vault 7.
Schulte has been on a trial for the second time after he was convicted by a jury on two counts in 2020 for contempt of court and for making false statements to the FBI. He was initially taken into custody in 2017.
Top prosecutor Damian Williams praised the verdict after it had been handed down by the presiding Manhattan judge.
This April 13, 2016 file photo shows the seal of the Central Intelligence Agency at CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2020
‘F**k Your Top Secret!’: Trial Begins for Ex-CIA Employee Accused of ‘Vault 7’ Leak
4 February 2020, 23:18 GMT
"[This was] one of the most brazen and damaging acts of espionage in American history," Williams said in a statement, underscoring that Schulte's revelations were the result of a grudge he held against the US spy agency.
As for Schulte, he has argued that he is being made out as a scapegoat for the CIA failures.
It was earlier believed that WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange would be charged for the Vault 7 leaks as well; however, time constraints and fear of exposing additional sensitive information has sidelined such an effort.
The Vault 7 leaks included instructions on how to compromise computer tools used by the CIA and then use said programs to spy on individuals. Programs included Skype and WiFi networks.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала