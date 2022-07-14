International
UN Declares Opposition to 'Undemocratic Transfer of Power' Following Bolton's Coup Admission
UN Declares Opposition to 'Undemocratic Transfer of Power' Following Bolton's Coup Admission
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - The United Nations stands against any undemocratic seizure of power such as conducted by coups d'etat, UN deputy spokesperson...
"Obviously, as a general rule, of course, we stand against any undemocratic transfer of power in countries," Haq said when asked to comment on the former US National Security Advisor John Bolton’s public admission that he participated in planning several coups.On Tuesday, Bolton said during an interview with CNN that he had helped plan several coups, which he characterized as being difficult to organize. Bolton’s admission came as he was asked whether former President Donald Trump’s was conducting a coup on January 6, 2021. Bolton said Trump’s involvement in the protest at the US Capital was not a coup.Haq acknowledged that Bolton’s comments included an admission he participated in several coups.The UN deputy spokesperson was asked to comment on Bolton’s statement given that the latter also served as US Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 - 2006.
UN Declares Opposition to 'Undemocratic Transfer of Power' Following Bolton's Coup Admission

India
UNITED NATIONS, (Sputnik) - The United Nations stands against any undemocratic seizure of power such as conducted by coups d’etat, UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq told reporters on Thursday.
"Obviously, as a general rule, of course, we stand against any undemocratic transfer of power in countries," Haq said when asked to comment on the former US National Security Advisor John Bolton’s public admission that he participated in planning several coups.
On Tuesday, Bolton said during an interview with CNN that he had helped plan several coups, which he characterized as being difficult to organize. Bolton’s admission came as he was asked whether former President Donald Trump’s was conducting a coup on January 6, 2021. Bolton said Trump’s involvement in the protest at the US Capital was not a coup.
Haq acknowledged that Bolton’s comments included an admission he participated in several coups.
The UN deputy spokesperson was asked to comment on Bolton’s statement given that the latter also served as US Ambassador to the United Nations from 2005 - 2006.
