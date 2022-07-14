https://sputniknews.com/20220714/ukrainian-forces-in-disarray-as-russian-troops-press-deep-into-the-donbass-1097292879.html
Ukrainian Forces in Disarray as Russian Troops Press Deep Into the Donbass
Ukrainian Forces in Disarray as Russian Troops Press Deep into the Donbass
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas held discussions on a plethora issues around the world, including the Russian military's advances in Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden's Middle East trip, Biden's plummeting approval rating, UFOs, and John Bolton's recent admission that he planned coups while working for the U.S. government.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Military analyst and former UN weapons inspector Ed Martin - Lawyer and political punditWyatt Reed - Sputnik correspondentJose Luis Granados Ceja - Writer and photojournalistIn the first hour, Jamarl was joined by the former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how the Russian Armed Forces are rapidly advancing throughout the last parts of the Donbass region. In the second hour, Jamarl spoke with Ed Martin about US President Joe Biden's declining approval rating, which has recently sunk further as the economic woes continue. Following the conversation with Ed, Jamarl was joined by Wyatt Reed, who was reporting from Israel about Biden's trip to the Middle East. In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by writer Jose Luis Granados Ceja to discuss the comments by former National Security Adviser to the Trump administration John Bolton and his admission that he planned coups while in the position; this was followed by a discussion on Biden's meeting with the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).
04:50 GMT 14.07.2022 (Updated: 10:51 GMT 14.07.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas held discussions on a plethora issues around the world, including the Russian military's advances in Ukraine, US President Joe Biden's Middle East trip, Biden's plummeting approval rating, UFOs, and John Bolton's recent admission that he planned coups while working for the US government.
Scott Ritter - Military analyst and former UN weapons inspector
Ed Martin - Lawyer and political pundit
Wyatt Reed - Sputnik correspondent
Jose Luis Granados Ceja - Writer and photojournalist
In the first hour, Jamarl was joined by the former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter to discuss the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how the Russian Armed Forces are rapidly advancing throughout the last parts of the Donbass region.
In the second hour, Jamarl spoke with Ed Martin about US President Joe Biden's declining approval rating, which has recently sunk further as the economic woes continue. Following the conversation with Ed, Jamarl was joined by Wyatt Reed, who was reporting from Israel about Biden's trip to the Middle East.
In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by writer Jose Luis Granados Ceja to discuss the comments by former National Security Adviser to the Trump administration John Bolton and his admission that he planned coups while in the position; this was followed by a discussion on Biden's meeting with the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik