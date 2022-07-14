UK Gov’t Tables No-Confidence Motion in Itself With BoJo ‘to Open Debate’ on July 18

https://sputniknews.com/20220714/uk-govt-tables-no-confidence-motion-in-itself-with-bojo-to-open-debate-on-july-18-1097296749.html

On Tuesday, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he wanted to hold a "no confidence" vote in Boris Johnson and the government to prevent the caretaker PM from... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

The UK government has tabled a no-confidence motion in itself after blocking an earlier similar bid by the Labour Party which also mentioned Boris Johnson in its wording, reported Sky News.Johnson had stepped down as Tory leader on July 7, launching a leadership race, but said he would remain as PM until his successor is announced on September 5."Labour were given the option to table a straightforward vote of no confidence in the government in keeping with convention, however they chose not to,” a government spokeswoman was cited as saying.‘Playing Politics’The opposition’s motion had been tabled on Tuesday, with a vote expected to take place on Wednesday."This House has no confidence in Her Majesty's Government while the Rt Hon Member for Uxbridge and South Ruislip remains Prime Minister," Labour’s motion read.Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer explained the need for a no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson and the government to prevent the currently caretaker PM from "clinging on for a few months" after his own MPs had forced him to resign in the wake of the latest scandal.However, Downing Street blocked the move, saying it would allow time for a vote of no-confidence in the government, but not the PM.In accordance with parliamentary conventions, ministers should ‘allow time for MPs to vote on a motion’ from the official opposition on lack of confidence in the government.Further explaining the motion for a confidence vote in the government on July 18, the government spokeswoman added that No 10 had tabled a motion which gives the House the opportunity to decide if it has confidence in the government."The government will always allow time for appropriate House matters whilst ensuring that it delivers parliamentary business to help improve people's everyday lives," the spokesperson for No 10 said.According to the PM’s press secretary, Boris Johnson intended to open the debate ahead of the vote on Monday. It was also added that Labour’s own motion was “not good use of parliamentary time”.‘Brazen Hypocrisy’The Labour Party immediately accused the government of "running scared," claiming Tories were "changing the rules to protect their own dodgy mates"."The motion that we tabled was in order, the clerks ruled it in order, we had precedent based on the 1965 vote of no confidence there was with Ted Heath and Harold Wilson. If the government wants to table a different motion, that's obviously up to them,” a Labour spokesman was quoted as saying, adding:If Labour's original no-confidence motion was passed by MPs, Johnson’s immediate removal from office could have potentially triggered a general election.However, according to cited Labour sources, the opposition was only seeking to promptly oust Johnson. To secure the simple majority in parliament needed for the move to succeed, Labour would have required the support of some Tory MPs. However, now that the race to Conservative Party leadership is underway, with a new PM to be named on September 5, the previously powerful chorus of dissenting voices against Johsnon has reportedly grown quieter.According to analysts cited by UK media, Tory MPs are more likely to back the government's motion on Monday as it is worded in a manner that will not constitute an endorsement of Boris Johnson.

