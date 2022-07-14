International
Russian Embassy in Brazil Received Parcel With Unknown Item, Source Told Sputnik
"A parcel with known content arrived at the embassy, ​​the police and firemen came to the call. A team of bomb-disposal experts carried out a controlled detonation of the package. At the moment, the police are studying its contents," the source said.The work of the diplomatic mission continues as normal, he added.
Russian Embassy in Brazil Received Parcel With Unknown Item, Source Told Sputnik

18:57 GMT 14.07.2022 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 14.07.2022)
MEXICO CITY, (Sputnik) - Russian diplomats in Brazil received a parcel "with unknown content," it was destroyed by bomb-disposal experts, a source in the Russian embassy told Sputnik.
"A parcel with known content arrived at the embassy, ​​the police and firemen came to the call. A team of bomb-disposal experts carried out a controlled detonation of the package. At the moment, the police are studying its contents," the source said.
The work of the diplomatic mission continues as normal, he added.
