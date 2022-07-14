https://sputniknews.com/20220714/russian-embassy-in-brazil-received-parcel-with-unknown-item-source-1097324124.html
Russian Embassy in Brazil Received Parcel With Unknown Item, Source Told Sputnik
"A parcel with known content arrived at the embassy, the police and firemen came to the call. A team of bomb-disposal experts carried out a controlled detonation of the package. At the moment, the police are studying its contents," the source said.The work of the diplomatic mission continues as normal, he added.
18:57 GMT 14.07.2022 (Updated: 19:01 GMT 14.07.2022)
"A parcel with known content arrived at the embassy, the police and firemen came to the call. A team of bomb-disposal experts carried out a controlled detonation of the package. At the moment, the police are studying its contents," the source said.
The work of the diplomatic mission continues as normal, he added.