Russian Embassy in Brazil Received Parcel With Unknown Item, Source Told Sputnik

Russian diplomats in Brazil received a parcel "with unknown content," it was destroyed by bomb-disposal experts, a source in the...

"A parcel with known content arrived at the embassy, ​​the police and firemen came to the call. A team of bomb-disposal experts carried out a controlled detonation of the package. At the moment, the police are studying its contents," the source said.The work of the diplomatic mission continues as normal, he added.

2022

