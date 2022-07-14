https://sputniknews.com/20220714/race-for-tory-leadership-heats-up-as-six-candidates-face-second-voting-stage-1097294617.html

Race for Tory Leadership Heats Up as Six Candidates Face Second Voting Stage

Race for Tory Leadership Heats Up as Six Candidates Face Second Voting Stage

A total of six Tory leadership candidates garnered the support of the required threshold of 30 MP votes on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the race...

The race for UK Conservative Party leadership and, accordingly, the post of Prime Minister is heating up, as the final candidates get ready for a second round of votes later on Thursday.At least one of the six-strong remaining field of contenders will be knocked out after the vote among Tory MPs. Since any hopeful who receives fewer than 30 votes will also be eliminated, the list of candidates may be shortened even further.In an interesting twist, there appears to be a new bookmakers’ favourite at this stage. Despite being defeated by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak in the first leadership ballot on July 13 by 88 votes to 67, Penny Mordaunt, the Minister of State for Trade Policy, has received an impressive surge in support among party MPs.The 49-year-old junior minister managed to outstrip rival Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, who got just 50 votes, and secure second place ahead of the second ballot.Bookmakers place Mordaunt at 5/1, with shorter odds of winning than Rishi Sunak.Furthermore, Mordaunt, who served as Secretary of State for Defence in 2019 in ex-PM Theresa May's Cabinet appears to be the overwhelming choice of the Tory grassroots who will pick the next leader, according to polls from YouGov and Conservative Home.The YouGov snap survey of 879 members has suggested Rishi Sunak would be beaten in a run-off against either Mordaunt or Truss.Mordaunt secured 27% in the poll, while Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss got 13% each.Besides Sunak, Mordaunt and Truss, the Former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, Tom Tugendhat, and Attorney General Suella Braverman also cleared the hurdle of the first ballot with 40, 37 and 32 votes respectively.Current Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Jeremy Hunt, who had also been nominated for the first stage on Tuesday, failed to secure the support of a minimum threshold of at least 20 Tory MPs to make it to the next stage.The second round of voting by Tory MPs is scheduled to start at 11.30am, with 1.30pm set as the deadline for casting a ballot. The result will be announced by Sir Graham Brady, the chair of the 922 Committee, formally known as the Conservative Private Members' Committee in the House of Commons, at 3pm.The candidates with the lowest number of supporters will be eliminated from the race. The following days will see more ballots cast until the list of contenders is whittled down to just two before the de facto July 21 deadline ahead of the summer recess at the House of Commons.After a summer of hustings - meetings where election candidates debate policies and answer questions from the audience – there will be a final vote by around 160,000 Conservative Party members before the winner is confirmed on 5 September.Boris Johnson currently remains caretaker Prime Minister after his resignation on July 7 amid the latest scandal to rock Downing Street. Johnson will hold the post until the new leader of the Conservatives is announced.

