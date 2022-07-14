https://sputniknews.com/20220714/previously-unknown-van-gogh-self-portrait-discovered-in-edinburgh-1097320100.html

Previously Unknown Van Gogh Self-Portrait Discovered in Edinburgh

The image, which depicts a “bearded sitter in a brimmed hat” who appears to be Vincent van Gogh himself, was found on the back of another one of the painter’s... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

A self-portrait of the famous 19th century Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh was recently discovered in Edinburgh when the canvas of another of his paintings was subjected to an X-ray ahead of an exhibition, AP reports, citing the National Galleries of Scotland.The self-portrait, previously unknown, was found on the back of the “Head of a Peasant Woman,” apparently remaining hidden ever since the picture was framed.As the media outlet points out, van Gogh was “known for turning canvases around and painting on the other side to save money.”The newly discovered image depicts a “bearded sitter in a brimmed hat” who is instantly recognizable as van Gogh, experts cited by AP said.The gallery reportedly said that experts are currently looking for a way to remove the glue and cardboard that covers van Gogh’s self-portrait without harming the other painting.

