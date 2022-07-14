International
Previously Unknown Van Gogh Self-Portrait Discovered in Edinburgh
Previously Unknown Van Gogh Self-Portrait Discovered in Edinburgh
The image, which depicts a "bearded sitter in a brimmed hat" who appears to be Vincent van Gogh himself, was found on the back of another one of the painter's...
vincent van gogh
painting
discovery
A self-portrait of the famous 19th century Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh was recently discovered in Edinburgh when the canvas of another of his paintings was subjected to an X-ray ahead of an exhibition, AP reports, citing the National Galleries of Scotland.The self-portrait, previously unknown, was found on the back of the “Head of a Peasant Woman,” apparently remaining hidden ever since the picture was framed.As the media outlet points out, van Gogh was “known for turning canvases around and painting on the other side to save money.”The newly discovered image depicts a “bearded sitter in a brimmed hat” who is instantly recognizable as van Gogh, experts cited by AP said.The gallery reportedly said that experts are currently looking for a way to remove the glue and cardboard that covers van Gogh’s self-portrait without harming the other painting.
Previously Unknown Van Gogh Self-Portrait Discovered in Edinburgh

16:23 GMT 14.07.2022
Andrei Dergalin
The image, which depicts a “bearded sitter in a brimmed hat” who appears to be Vincent van Gogh himself, was found on the back of another one of the painter’s works called “Head of a Peasant Woman.”
A self-portrait of the famous 19th century Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh was recently discovered in Edinburgh when the canvas of another of his paintings was subjected to an X-ray ahead of an exhibition, AP reports, citing the National Galleries of Scotland.
The self-portrait, previously unknown, was found on the back of the “Head of a Peasant Woman,” apparently remaining hidden ever since the picture was framed.
As the media outlet points out, van Gogh was “known for turning canvases around and painting on the other side to save money.”
The newly discovered image depicts a “bearded sitter in a brimmed hat” who is instantly recognizable as van Gogh, experts cited by AP said.
“Moments like this are incredibly rare,” said Frances Fowle, senior curator at the National Galleries of Scotland. “We have discovered an unknown work by Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most important and popular artists in the world.”
The gallery reportedly said that experts are currently looking for a way to remove the glue and cardboard that covers van Gogh’s self-portrait without harming the other painting.
