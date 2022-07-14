https://sputniknews.com/20220714/president-biden-visits-israel-and-fumbles-another-speech-1097291378.html

President Biden Visits Israel and Fumbles Another Speech

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Joe Biden's visit to Israel, North Korea recognizing the... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

President Biden Visits Israel and Fumbles Another Speech On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including North Korea recognizing the DPR region and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country.

Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Soviet Union Science Fiction Writers, Putin's Statements on the Military Operation in Ukraine, and Russia's Military CapabilitiesAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Mexico's President Meets with Biden, Violent Crimes Committed by Illegal Aliens, and DHS Secretary Alejandro MayorkasIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Ukrainian military, Russia's military operation lasting months, and the US Generals. Mark spoke about Russia's military culture and World War II history. Mark explained the Soviet Union's failure to curtail Nazism in Ukraine and the Communist Party in Russia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about the media coverage of illegal aliens in America, the Biden administration's lack of immigration control, and domestic violence issues among illegal aliens. Andrew explained the DHS order on domestic violence and the dangers of these orders. Andrew talked about the 'broken window theory and how this theory pertains to illegal immigration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

