https://sputniknews.com/20220714/president-biden-visits-israel-and-fumbles-another-speech-1097291378.html
President Biden Visits Israel and Fumbles Another Speech
President Biden Visits Israel and Fumbles Another Speech
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Joe Biden's visit to Israel, North Korea recognizing the... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-14T04:49+0000
2022-07-14T04:49+0000
2022-07-14T10:49+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
ice
russia
radio
nazi
israel
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097291232_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_26defebc9849a46b3bd2acf2a817c0dd.png
President Biden Visits Israel and Fumbles Another Speech
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including North Korea recognizing the DPR region and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Soviet Union Science Fiction Writers, Putin's Statements on the Military Operation in Ukraine, and Russia's Military CapabilitiesAndrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Mexico's President Meets with Biden, Violent Crimes Committed by Illegal Aliens, and DHS Secretary Alejandro MayorkasIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Ukrainian military, Russia's military operation lasting months, and the US Generals. Mark spoke about Russia's military culture and World War II history. Mark explained the Soviet Union's failure to curtail Nazism in Ukraine and the Communist Party in Russia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about the media coverage of illegal aliens in America, the Biden administration's lack of immigration control, and domestic violence issues among illegal aliens. Andrew explained the DHS order on domestic violence and the dangers of these orders. Andrew talked about the 'broken window theory and how this theory pertains to illegal immigration.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097291232_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_742097846f5d521305d1a01756a8606b.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, ice, russia, аудио, radio, nazi, israel, joe biden
President Biden Visits Israel and Fumbles Another Speech
04:49 GMT 14.07.2022 (Updated: 10:49 GMT 14.07.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including President Joe Biden's visit to Israel, North Korea recognizing the DPR region and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country.
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst | Soviet Union Science Fiction Writers, Putin's Statements on the Military Operation in Ukraine, and Russia's Military Capabilities
Andrew Arthur - Former Immigration Judge, Center for Immigration Studies | Mexico's President Meets with Biden, Violent Crimes Committed by Illegal Aliens, and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Mark Sleboda about the Ukrainian military, Russia's military operation lasting months, and the US Generals. Mark spoke about Russia's military culture and World War II history. Mark explained the Soviet Union's failure to curtail Nazism in Ukraine and the Communist Party in Russia.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Andrew Arthur about the media coverage of illegal aliens in America, the Biden administration's lack of immigration control, and domestic violence issues among illegal aliens. Andrew explained the DHS order on domestic violence and the dangers of these orders. Andrew talked about the 'broken window theory and how this theory pertains to illegal immigration.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik