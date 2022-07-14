https://sputniknews.com/20220714/play-to-be-fit-physically-as-well-as-mentally-indian-nonagenarian-athlete-tells-youth-1097313972.html

Play to Be Fit Physically as Well as Mentally, Indian Nonagenarian Athlete Tells Youth

The World Masters Athletics Championships is an event organized for athletes aged 35 years and older. This time it was held from June 29 to July 10 in Finland. 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

Delhi-based 94-year-old athlete Bhagwani Devi Dagar recently garnered praise from all walks of life after she won a gold medal in 100-meter sprint event, a bronze medal in shot-put, and a bronze medal in discus throw at the World Masters Athletics Championships held in Tampere in Finland.She achieved the feat at an age when people usually sit back at home and relax. Her achievement has been applauded by not only Indian federal ministers, but people from the sports fraternity and other sectors.In an interview with Sputnik, Bhagwani Devi shared her journey, her daily routine, and how she managed to create history.Sputnik: How does it feel to represent the country at the international level and bring laurels?Bhagwani Devi Dagar: Representing your country at the international level in itself is a proud feeling. It is a dream of every sportsperson to represent their country at an international competition. I am very happy that I won medals for my country at the World Masters Athletics Championships.Apart from this, it is very emotional that people of the country are celebrating my success.Sputnik: You have also won medals in the Delhi State Athletics Championships and National Masters Athletics. At the time, did you ever think of representing India at the international level?Bhagwani Devi Dagar: When I started practice in December last year, there was nothing going on in my mind, but gradually I got the opportunity in the Delhi State Athletics Championships first, where I won three gold medals, and then at the National Masters Athletics I again won three gold medals. After that I was selected for the World Masters Athletics Championships.After being selected to represent India in Finland, I decided to give the best and the result is in front of everyone.Sputnik: What inspired you to start your journey as a sportsperson at this age?Bhagwani Devi Dagar: I used to play Kabaddi during my early days, but at the time, taking up sports as a career was not often practiced. So, I gave up playing. Then a few months ago, I went to a nearby school with my grandson Vikas Dagar. He goes there for practice.I saw a shot-put over there and asked him about it. He told me that throwing shot-put is a sport. I also tried my hands at it and then gradually I started practicing it. He also told me about racing. He said that I have to run between the two white lines. So, my grandson is my inspiration.Sputnik: What kind of preparations or practice do you do for such competitions? How do you maintain your fitness level?Bhagwani Devi Dagar: I started my practice from December 2011 only. Before that, I was not playing or doing any particular practice. I started going to practice with Vikas. At home I also used to climb stairs to the third floor. All of this helped me in overcoming my heart surgery and perform well in the game.As far as fitness level is concerned, I eat vegetarian home-cooked food along with milk, curd, and green vegetables. I don’t eat fast food and non-vegetarian food - not even eggs.Sputnik: You have achieved a milestone at an age when people would usually never think about it. What message would you like to give to the youth?Bhagwani Devi Dagar: I think people of all ages should play some or the other sport, not with an aim to bring a medal or get appreciation, but to keep themselves fit. I see that a lot of youngsters are busy with their phones and are becoming couch potatoes. Sport not only keeps you fit, but also helps you in developing mental strength.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

