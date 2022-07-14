https://sputniknews.com/20220714/most-down-to-earth-man-twitter-hails-rohit-sharma-as-indian-captain-carries-luggage-in-england-1097299427.html

'Most Down to Earth Man': Twitter Hails Rohit Sharma as Indian Captain Carries Luggage in England

'Most Down to Earth Man': Twitter Hails Rohit Sharma as Indian Captain Carries Luggage in England

Widely regarded as the most elegant batter of the modern age, Rohit Sharma was appointed Indian cricket captain at the start of the year after Virat Kohli... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-14T11:56+0000

2022-07-14T11:56+0000

2022-07-14T11:56+0000

sport

sport

sport

cricket

cricket

india

england

sputnik

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097311152_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f315ae038576c60b506ff42a4890e085.jpg

The Indian cricket team arrived at the Lord's on Wednesday for their second ODI match against England, which will be played at the proverbial "Mecca of cricket" on Thursday.India captain Rohit Sharma, however, took the limelight away from the three-match series for a while as a video of him carrying his own luggage began making the rounds on social media.Fans were quick to laud him for his act, with one Indian cricket supporter labeling Rohit as the "most down-to-earth man", while another called him the "common man's captain."A superstar cricketer carrying his luggage is extremely rare in the sport. Normally, when a foreign team's players are traveling to the ground, porters are provided to move their baggage to the practice or match venue.Coming back to Rohit's performance on the England tour, the Indian skipper made a brilliant unbeaten 76 off 58 balls in the first ODI at The Oval on Tuesday.Before that, he missed the five-day Test match in Birmingham after testing positive for COVID-19. But the Nagpur-born cricket star, subsequently returned to action for three T20I matches, powering the Indians to a 2-1 series victory against the hosts in the shortest format of the game.

england

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, cricket, cricket, india, england, sputnik