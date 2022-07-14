'Most Down to Earth Man': Twitter Hails Rohit Sharma as Indian Captain Carries Luggage in England
India's captain Rohit Sharma hits a six during the first one day international cricket match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
© AP Photo / Matt Dunham
Widely regarded as the most elegant batter of the modern age, Rohit Sharma was appointed Indian cricket captain at the start of the year after Virat Kohli stepped down from the position in January. The Mumbai-born cricketer is currently leading the Men in Blue against England in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series.
The Indian cricket team arrived at the Lord's on Wednesday for their second ODI match against England, which will be played at the proverbial "Mecca of cricket" on Thursday.
India captain Rohit Sharma, however, took the limelight away from the three-match series for a while as a video of him carrying his own luggage began making the rounds on social media.
Fans were quick to laud him for his act, with one Indian cricket supporter labeling Rohit as the "most down-to-earth man", while another called him the "common man's captain."
"Rohit Sharma is captain and superstar and yet carries his own luggage after every match. Doesn't treat himself as VIP," a third tweeted.
A superstar cricketer carrying his luggage is extremely rare in the sport. Normally, when a foreign team's players are traveling to the ground, porters are provided to move their baggage to the practice or match venue.
Coming back to Rohit's performance on the England tour, the Indian skipper made a brilliant unbeaten 76 off 58 balls in the first ODI at The Oval on Tuesday.
Before that, he missed the five-day Test match in Birmingham after testing positive for COVID-19. But the Nagpur-born cricket star, subsequently returned to action for three T20I matches, powering the Indians to a 2-1 series victory against the hosts in the shortest format of the game.
