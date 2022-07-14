International
LIVE UPDATES: Sri Lanka Protesters Decide to Hand Over All Gov’t Buildings to Authorities
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country late Tuesday, stated his intention to resign and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International
sri lanka, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
Sri Lankan protesters wave the national flag from the roof of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Sri Lanka Protesters Decide to Hand Over All Gov’t Buildings to Authorities

06:42 GMT 14.07.2022 (Updated: 06:55 GMT 14.07.2022)
International
India
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country late Tuesday, stated his intention to resign and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as interim president.
Sri Lankan protestors have decided to hand back all government buildings to authorities, including the presidential and prime ministerial residences, according to media reports.
Sri Lanka is mired in a political deadlock caused by the country's worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The country has been hit with anti-governmental protests which culminated on Saturday, when activists in Colombo took control of the residences of the president and the prime minister, demanding their resignation.

Rajapaksa, who fled the country late Tuesday, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as interim president. Wickremesinghe has declared a countrywide state of emergency and a curfew in Colombo. The parliament will hold a presidential election on July 20 and appoint a caretaker government, which will remain in power until the next general election.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
06:58 GMT 14.07.2022
Over 80 People Injured in Clashes Between Police, Protesters in Sri Lanka, Reports Say
Over 80 people have been hospitalized as a result of clashes between the police and protesters, who tried to storm government buildings in Sri Lanka, the Daily Mirror online newspaper reported on Thursday, citing hospital sources.

During the Wednesday protests, 84 people have been hospitalized in Colombo. Half of the admitted patients received their injuries from the attempts to break into the parliamentary building complex, while the other half from storming the prime minister’s office, the Daily Mirror said.

According to Ada Derana news outlet, five women, two policemen and two media representatives are among the injured during the protests.
06:57 GMT 14.07.2022
Sri Lanka's President Rajapaksa is Taking Saudi Airlines Plane to Singapore, Then Saudi Arabia, Maldives Officials Reportedly Say
