LIVE UPDATES: Sri Lanka Protesters Decide to Hand Over All Gov’t Buildings to Authorities

Over 80 People Injured in Clashes Between Police, Protesters in Sri Lanka, Reports Say

Over 80 people have been hospitalized as a result of clashes between the police and protesters, who tried to storm government buildings in Sri Lanka, the Daily Mirror online newspaper reported on Thursday, citing hospital sources.



During the Wednesday protests, 84 people have been hospitalized in Colombo. Half of the admitted patients received their injuries from the attempts to break into the parliamentary building complex, while the other half from storming the prime minister’s office, the Daily Mirror said.



According to Ada Derana news outlet, five women, two policemen and two media representatives are among the injured during the protests.