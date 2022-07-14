LIVE UPDATES: Sri Lanka Protesters Decide to Hand Over All Gov’t Buildings to Authorities

Sri Lankan protestors have decided to hand back all government buildings to authorities, including the presidential and prime ministerial residences, according to media reports.
Sri Lanka is mired in a political deadlock caused by the country's worst economic crisis since gaining independence in 1948. The country has been hit with anti-governmental protests which culminated on Saturday, when activists in Colombo took control of the residences of the president and the prime minister, demanding their resignation.
Rajapaksa, who fled the country late Tuesday, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as interim president. Wickremesinghe has declared a countrywide state of emergency and a curfew in Colombo. The parliament will hold a presidential election on July 20 and appoint a caretaker government, which will remain in power until the next general election.
