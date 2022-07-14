https://sputniknews.com/20220714/leaders-deliver-opening-remarks-ahead-of-i2u2-virtual-summit--1097295169.html

Leaders Deliver Opening Remarks Ahead of I2U2 Virtual Summit

Leaders Deliver Opening Remarks Ahead of I2U2 Virtual Summit

The I2U2 group was created at the instigation of the United States in October 2021. The group is set to focus on present challenges to food security and a... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live as US President Joe Biden hosts the first Leaders' Summit of the I2U2.The four-nation group (I2U2) consists of India, Israel, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. The summit will take place virtually and will be attended by India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, President of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan along with Biden.I2U2 is designed to encourage joint investments in six areas - water, energy, transport, space, health and food security.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

