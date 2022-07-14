https://sputniknews.com/20220714/inflation-navy-pollutes-oahus-drinking-water-jan-6-sweden-nato--nuclear-weapons-1097289417.html

Inflation, Navy Pollutes Oahu's Drinking Water, Jan 6, Sweden, NATO & Nuclear Weapons

US Inflation reached a four decade high. 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

Jeremy Kuzmarov, Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine. He is the author of four books on US foreign policy, including Obama’s Unending Wars and The Russians Are Coming Again, with John Marciano. Kuzmarov joins the show to talk about Sweden, NATO and nuclear weapons. In a letter sent earlier this month to NATO’s secretary general formally confirming her country’s desire to join the organization, Sweden’s foreign minister wrote that “Sweden accepts NATO’s approach to security and defence, including the essential role of nuclear weapons, intends to participate fully in NATO’s military structure and collective defence planning processes, and is willing to commit forces and capabilities for the full range of NATO missions.”Guy McPherson, Scientist, professor emeritus of natural resources and ecology and evolutionary biology at the University of Arizona joins the show to talk about the issue of the US Navy’s pollution of Oahu’s drinking water. A major leak in May followed by a leak in November of last year, in which so much fuel seems to have gotten into household water that people became really sick - one wife of a navy pilot talks about losing a bunch of weight, feeling sick all the time, having a cardiac scare, and being told by her doctor that it was all probably in her head … until they learned that they’d been drinking jet fuel.Jim Kavanagh, Editor of The Polemicist joins the show to talk about the recent episode of the Jan6 saga. Then they talk about the Hunter Biden data hack. 4chan hackers claim to have gotten into Hunter Biden’s cloud account and they’ve released pictures and video of him apparently smoking crack and meth with a prostitute, going down a water slide naked, and claiming that his father owns five guns while campaigning for gun control. They conclude their conversation with Biden’s trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia.Rae Valencia, Sputnik News Analyst and producer for Political Misfits joins the conversation to talk about a recent New York Times poll which indicates that Democrats are going to lose the House of Representatives but not as badly as previously thought. The poll indicates that more voters are citing: abortion, guns and threats to democracy as important issues they are weighing this November.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

