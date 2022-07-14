https://sputniknews.com/20220714/india-anguished-after-mahatma-gandhi-statue-vandalized-in-canada-1097300006.html

India Anguished After Mahatma Gandhi Statue Vandalized in Canada

The 20-foot tall bronze statue was sprayed with pro-Khalistan graffiti along with abusive terms aimed at the non-violent freedom movement hero, who is... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

The government of India has expressed outrage and anguish over the desecration of a statue of its freedom struggle icon Mahatma Gandhi in Toronto.The 20-foot tall bronze statue was vandalized at the Vishnu temple in the area of Yonge Street and Garden Avenue of the Greater Toronto Area in the wee hours of Wednesday.Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission in Canada, in a tweet, said, "We are deeply anguished by this hate crime that seeks to terrorize the Indian community. It has led to increased concern and insecurity in the Indian community here. We have approached the Canadian government to investigate and ensure perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly."Further, the Indian Consulate General in Toronto also tweeted, saying, "We are distressed at the desecration of Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vishnu temple in Richmond Hill. This criminal, hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We are in contact with Canadian authorities to investigate this hate crime."India also issued a formal diplomatic communique on Wednesday afternoon to the Canadian Foreign Ministry – Global Affairs Canada, seeking urgent police investigation and action to arrest those responsible for the vandalization.Stating that someone had defaced the statue with "graphic words," including "rapist" and "Khalistan," Constable Amy Boudreau, spokesperson for York Regional Police, said: "We do not tolerate hate crime in any form." "Those who victimize others based on race, national or ethnic origin, language, color, religion, age, gender, gender identity, gender expression and the like will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," she further explained.In February, Gandhi's statue was decapitated in New York, while in January 2021, another was vandalized in Davis, California.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!Koo: https://www.kooapp.com/profile/sputniknewsSputnik India: https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

