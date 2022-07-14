https://sputniknews.com/20220714/graham-challenges-georgia-subpoena-requesting-testimony-over-2020-calls-to-election-officials--1097294140.html
Graham Challenges Georgia Subpoena Requesting Testimony Over 2020 Calls to Election Officials
Graham Challenges Georgia Subpoena Requesting Testimony Over 2020 Calls to Election Officials
Earlier this week, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney issued a subpoena requesting grand jury testimony from Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-14T04:08+0000
2022-07-14T04:08+0000
2022-07-14T04:08+0000
lindsey graham
us
georgia
donald trump
gop
republicans
2020 united states presidential election
testimony
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097293983_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_beabd39ceee755aedcb6ca7805350f2d.jpg
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is seeking to fight a recent subpoena to testify in a Georgia special grand jury investigation, arguing in a new filing that he never attempted to persuade Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state’s election results.Graham’s testimony was supposed to relate to phone calls made to the Georgia Secretary of State during the weeks after the 2020 presidential election, according to the subpoena.The filing took place on Tuesday in South Carolina, Graham’s home state.Graham also claimed the federal judge’s subpoena cannot stand, as his conversations with Raffensperger and other state officials fell within the parameters of his official conduct as a US legislator.Attorneys for the South Carolina senator argue the subpoena is “gross overreach” and “an abuse of power.”Graham told Fox News he was simply trying to do his “day job.”Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who announced the subpoena against Graham earlier this month, has also sought testimony from former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.Raffensperger has already testified before the grand jury. Graham has been asked to deliver his testimony on August 2.
https://sputniknews.com/20220622/doxxing-trump-pressure--threats-inside-four-days-of-january-6-panel-public-hearings-1096554750.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220704/graham-throws-backing-behind-bidens-pursuit-of-6-billion-deal-to-modernize-turkeys-f-16-fleet-1096923649.html
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097293983_295:0:3026:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d5f37138aca73fdbeb9f2e4838d4e0e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
lindsey graham, us, georgia, donald trump, gop, republicans, 2020 united states presidential election, testimony
Graham Challenges Georgia Subpoena Requesting Testimony Over 2020 Calls to Election Officials
Earlier this week, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney issued a subpoena requesting grand jury testimony from Sen. Lindsey Graham, who was described as a “necessary and material witness” to an investigation into former US President Donald Trump’s alleged attempts at overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is seeking to fight a recent subpoena to testify in a Georgia special grand jury investigation, arguing in a new filing that he never attempted to persuade Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state’s election results.
Graham’s testimony was supposed to relate to phone calls made to the Georgia Secretary of State during the weeks after the 2020 presidential election, according to the subpoena.
“Senator Graham did not inject himself into Georgia’s electoral process, and never tried to alter the outcome of any election,”
reads the motion, as reported by Fox News
. “The conversation was about absentee ballots and Georgia’s procedures.”
The filing took place on Tuesday in South Carolina, Graham’s home state.
Graham also claimed the federal judge’s subpoena cannot stand, as his conversations with Raffensperger and other state officials fell within the parameters of his official conduct as a US legislator.
“Senator Graham’s contact with Georgia officials referenced in the Certificate falls within the ‘legislative sphere’ because it was to gather information relevant to his oversight responsibilities as Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and given his obligations under the Electoral Count Act of 1887,” the filing states.
Attorneys for the South Carolina senator argue the subpoena is “gross overreach” and “an abuse of power.”
Graham told Fox News he was simply trying to do his “day job.”
“If we open up county prosecutors being able to call every member of the Senate based on some investigation they think is good for the country, we're opening Pandora’s Box,” he told the outlet.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who announced the subpoena against Graham earlier this month, has also sought testimony from former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Raffensperger has already testified before the grand jury. Graham has been asked to deliver his testimony on August 2.