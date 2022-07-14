https://sputniknews.com/20220714/graham-challenges-georgia-subpoena-requesting-testimony-over-2020-calls-to-election-officials--1097294140.html

Graham Challenges Georgia Subpoena Requesting Testimony Over 2020 Calls to Election Officials

Graham Challenges Georgia Subpoena Requesting Testimony Over 2020 Calls to Election Officials

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is seeking to fight a recent subpoena to testify in a Georgia special grand jury investigation, arguing in a new filing that he never attempted to persuade Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state’s election results.Graham’s testimony was supposed to relate to phone calls made to the Georgia Secretary of State during the weeks after the 2020 presidential election, according to the subpoena.The filing took place on Tuesday in South Carolina, Graham’s home state.Graham also claimed the federal judge’s subpoena cannot stand, as his conversations with Raffensperger and other state officials fell within the parameters of his official conduct as a US legislator.Attorneys for the South Carolina senator argue the subpoena is “gross overreach” and “an abuse of power.”Graham told Fox News he was simply trying to do his “day job.”Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who announced the subpoena against Graham earlier this month, has also sought testimony from former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.Raffensperger has already testified before the grand jury. Graham has been asked to deliver his testimony on August 2.

