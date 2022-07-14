https://sputniknews.com/20220714/first-high-level-i2u2-summit-focuses-on-food-security-crisis-clean-energy-1097316906.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The inaugural high-level summit of the new grouping of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States (I2U2), which was held
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The inaugural high-level summit of the new grouping of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States (I2U2), which was held online on Thursday, focused on the issues of food security crisis and clean energy, according to a joint statement released after the meeting.
"The UAE – home to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and host of COP28 [the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties] in 2023 – will invest $2 billion USD to develop a series of integrated food parks across India that will incorporate state-of-the-art climate-smart technologies to reduce food waste and spoilage, conserve fresh water, and employ renewable energy sources. India will provide appropriate land for the project and will facilitate farmers’ integration into the food parks," the statement, released by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, said.
The statement added that the US and Israeli private sectors would be invited to share their expertise and offer solutions that contribute to the overall sustainability of the project, and the investments would help maximize crop yields and help tackle food insecurity in South Asia and the Middle East.
The I2U2 will also advance a hybrid wind and solar renewable energy project worth $330 million in India’s Gujarat State, for which the US Trade and Development Agency funded a feasibility study.
In addition, Israel and the US intend to work with the UAE and India to highlight private sector opportunities, while the Indian companies aim to participate in the project and contribute to the country's goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, according to the communique.
The first virtual I2U2 summit was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and US President Joe Biden.
The I2U2 was conceptualized
at a virtual meeting of foreign ministers of the four countries last October. The grouping aims to encourage joint investments in six mutually identified areas such as water, energy, transportation, space, health, and food security.