Economic Woes Propelled Peaceful Protesters in Sri Lanka to Surprising Historic Victory

Following less than four months of mass protests in Sri Lanka, president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who took office in 2019 and became the main target of the protesters, fled the country with his wife on a military plane on Wednesday.During the earlier stages of the protests, the president’s two brothers, who served as the country’s prime minister and finance minister, respectively, were both forced to resign.Although Ranil Wickremesinghe, the prime minister appointed by Rajapaksa in May, would stay on as acting president until the parliament elects a new president, the former president’s departure from Sri Lanka marked the end of his turbulent tenure in the country.Rare Win For Obedient CitizensThis rare victory for the protesters, who remained largely peaceful throughout the four-month struggle, surprised some veteran activists in the country.The advocate acknowledged that there were insurrections and the civil war in the country, but those struggles were all armed.The activist was surprised that such a powerful political family in Sri Lanka could fall within a short period of four months.Crisis Affecting EveryoneAfter protesters, who were primarily the younger generation, started to gather outside the president’s residence in March, people from all walks of life in Sri Lanka joined the efforts as the country’s deep economic crisis showed no sign of improvement.Lawyers, farmers, students, the monks and priests were all part of the movement that eventually brought down the powerful president and his family.As the economic crisis worsened earlier this year, most families in Sri Lanka faced prolonged power cuts that lasted over 10 hours and had to wait in line for hours or even days for fuel. The fuel shortage also drove up food prices and vulnerable groups experienced food shortages.Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over as prime minister in early May following the resignation of the former president’s brother, also failed to resolve the country’s economic woes. He publicly admitted that the country was "bankrupt" last week.When the angry protesters stormed the former president's palace over the weekend, they did not face strong resistance from the military personnel who were supposed to be protecting the compound. Videos circulated on social media showed young protesters taking a dip in the swimming pool in the presidential palace.The lack of harsh military response, not to mention a military crackdown against protesters, in Sri Lanka stood in stark contrast to other similar popular protests in neighboring Asian countries. For example, the military government in Myanmar did not hesitate to open fire on peaceful protesters last year.The Sri Lankan activist pointed out that the dire economic situation in the country probably led to the former president losing support from the military.Similar to other Asian neighbors, the youth in Sri Lanka played a key role in the success of the movement, the activist noted.Not Another GotabayaNuzly Hameem, a 28-year-old engineer who was never politically active before March, was driven to the protests following long hours of power cuts at home and struggles at gas stations. He went on to become one of the 20-30 most active protesters who frequently organized events and coordinated efforts to push the movement forward.Hameem shared an action plan with Sputnik that listed detailed demands from the protesters on the political future of the country.According to the proposal from protesters, they wanted the interim government to introduce constitutional reforms by abolishing the power of the executive presidency.For protesters like Hameem, the departure of the former president was just the first step in a long struggle.Hameem explained why abolishing the executive presidency would be critical to the protesters.The parliament in Sri Lanka is expected to elect a new president next week, with Prime Minister Wickremesinghe serving as acting president until then. After Wickremesinghe introduced curfews in the Western Province and declared a nationwide emergency on Wednesday, the protesters vowed to continue their struggle until he is removed from office as Rajapaksa was.ян

