Death Toll From Gang Clashes in Haitian Capital Reaches 89 People - Reports

03:51 GMT 14.07.2022
© AP Photo / Wilfredo LeeA Haitian flag flies next to a statue of Toussaint Louverture in the Little Haiti neighborhood, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Miami.
A Haitian flag flies next to a statue of Toussaint Louverture in the Little Haiti neighborhood, Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, in Miami. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2022
© AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Sputnik) - At least 89 people have been killed and hundreds injured as a result of clashes between armed gangs in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince, media reported.
According to the Agence France-Presse news agency, 16 people are still missing.
The disturbances erupted on Friday when members of the G-9 gang attacked their rival gang, G-Pep. Clashes continued in a number of districts of the capital.
A significant number of casualties are reportedly among gang members, but there are also civilian casualties.
In April, similar clashes in the north of Port-au-Prince occurred between the 400 Mawozo and Chen Mechan gangs. Then more than 200 people were killed, hundreds were injured and more than 30,000 local residents were forced to flee to another region.
Haiti is facing a severe security crisis. According to official figures, more than 200 people were kidnapped for ransom or murder in May, while from the beginning of the year there were more than 500 such cases
