Dalai Lama Says He Doesn't Want Independence From China

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday said that people in China realize that he is not seeking independence, but meaningful autonomy and preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture."Some Chinese hardliners consider me a separatist and a reactionary and always criticize me. But now, more Chinese are realizing that the Dalai Lama is not seeking independence and only wishing China (to give) meaningful autonomy (to Tibet) and preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture,” the 87-year-old Tibetan leader told media persons in Jammu.In April, the Dalai Lama met with former Indian Member of Parliament Thupten Tsewang, who had requested that the Tibetan leader visit Ladakh. His visit holds significance as it comes ahead of the 16th Corps commander-level talks between India and China to resolve the standoff between the two countries in Ladakh.Responding to China’s recent remarks, the Dalai Lama said, "This is usual. The Chinese people are not objecting. More and more Chinese are showing interest in Tibetan Buddhism. Some of their scholars are realizing that Tibetan Buddhism is very scientific. Things are changing."During his media interaction, the Dalai Lama also spoke about the financial and political crisis in Sri Lanka."My main message to the people is that we all are brothers and sisters and there is no point in fighting. The fight is triggered by narrow-mindedness when they start thinking (things) like 'my nation, my ideology'", he said.He added, “Humanity demands that we live together, whether we like it or not. There might be some problems like in a family which can be solved through talks.”

