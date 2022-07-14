International
Chelsea Manning & Grimes Separate After Dating for Weeks, Media Says
Chelsea Manning & Grimes Separate After Dating for Weeks, Media Says
Chelsea Manning and Grimes reportedly became a couple in March, after the singer split once again with Elon Musk.
Canadian singer Claire Boucher, known professionally as Grimes, and American whistleblower Chelsea Manning ended up splitting up only a few months after they got together, Page Six reports, citing a source.According to the media outlet, another source also told them that Grimes and Manning “had been breaking up for a while.”The singer and the whistleblower apparently started dating in March, not long after Grimes had once again split with Elon Musk, the father of her two children.That development was also first reported by Page Six, which quoted a source saying at the time that the couple was “getting serious.”Grimes and Manning’s representatives, however, haven’t responded to the media outlet’s request for comment.
Chelsea Manning & Grimes Separate After Dating for Weeks, Media Says

15:58 GMT 14.07.2022
Andrei Dergalin
Chelsea Manning and Grimes reportedly became a couple in March, after the singer split once again with Elon Musk.
Canadian singer Claire Boucher, known professionally as Grimes, and American whistleblower Chelsea Manning ended up splitting up only a few months after they got together, Page Six reports, citing a source.
According to the media outlet, another source also told them that Grimes and Manning “had been breaking up for a while.”
The singer and the whistleblower apparently started dating in March, not long after Grimes had once again split with Elon Musk, the father of her two children.
That development was also first reported by Page Six, which quoted a source saying at the time that the couple was “getting serious.”
“They U-Hauled it,” the source added at the time. “They’ve been living together in Austin.”
Grimes and Manning’s representatives, however, haven’t responded to the media outlet’s request for comment.
