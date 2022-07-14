https://sputniknews.com/20220714/chelsea-manning--grimes-separate-after-dating-for-weeks-media-says-1097318561.html

Chelsea Manning & Grimes Separate After Dating for Weeks, Media Says

Chelsea Manning & Grimes Separate After Dating for Weeks, Media Says

Chelsea Manning and Grimes reportedly became a couple in March, after the singer split once again with Elon Musk. 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-14T15:58+0000

2022-07-14T15:58+0000

2022-07-14T16:03+0000

chelsea manning

grimes

split

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097319758_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d7a5de1e1633c4527b6a438166801b1d.jpg

Canadian singer Claire Boucher, known professionally as Grimes, and American whistleblower Chelsea Manning ended up splitting up only a few months after they got together, Page Six reports, citing a source.According to the media outlet, another source also told them that Grimes and Manning “had been breaking up for a while.”The singer and the whistleblower apparently started dating in March, not long after Grimes had once again split with Elon Musk, the father of her two children.That development was also first reported by Page Six, which quoted a source saying at the time that the couple was “getting serious.”Grimes and Manning’s representatives, however, haven’t responded to the media outlet’s request for comment.

https://sputniknews.com/20220311/grimes-elon-musk-at-times-lives-below-poverty-line-has-no-income-for-humanitys-sake-1093789542.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

chelsea manning, grimes, split