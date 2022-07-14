https://sputniknews.com/20220714/chelsea-manning--grimes-separate-after-dating-for-weeks-media-says-1097318561.html
Canadian singer Claire Boucher, known professionally as Grimes, and American whistleblower Chelsea Manning ended up splitting up only a few months after they got together, Page Six reports, citing a source.
According to the media outlet, another source also told them that Grimes and Manning “had been breaking up for a while.”
The singer and the whistleblower apparently started dating in March, not long after Grimes had once again split with Elon Musk, the father of her two children.
That development was also first reported by Page Six, which quoted a source saying at the time that the couple was “getting serious.”
“They U-Hauled it,” the source added at the time. “They’ve been living together in Austin.”
Grimes and Manning’s representatives, however, haven’t responded to the media outlet’s request for comment.