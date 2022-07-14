International
https://sputniknews.com/20220714/buffalo-shooting-suspect-indicted-on-27-count-hate-crimes-firearms-charges-1097326062.html
Buffalo Shooting Suspect Indicted on 27-Count Hate Crimes, Firearms Charges
Buffalo Shooting Suspect Indicted on 27-Count Hate Crimes, Firearms Charges
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Payton Gendron, the shooter who killed 13 people in Buffalo, New York, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 27 firearms and hate... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-14T23:02+0000
2022-07-14T23:02+0000
hate crimes
mass shooting
buffalo
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095593614_0:83:239:217_1920x0_80_0_0_d1b9e9802e6d12f915362023c49850da.jpg
"Today, a grand jury has indicted Payton Gendron with hate crime and firearms offenses following the horrific attack on the Black community of Buffalo that killed ten people and injured three others on May 14, 2022," the Justice Department said in a press release.Gendron is accused of shooting 13 people, ages 20 to 86, at a Tops supermarket store in Buffalo on May 14. Eleven of the victims were Black and two were White, according to the Buffalo Police Department.The indictment charged Gendron with ten counts of hate crimes resulting in deaths; three counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill three injured individuals; one hate crime count alleging Gendron attempted to kill additional Black people in and around the grocery store;Gendron was also indicted with 13 additional charges "of using, carrying, or discharging a firearm in relation to the hate crimes, and seeks forfeiture of items, including the weapon used in the shooting," the release said.One of the grand jury’s special findings in that Gendron murdered his victims after substantial planning and premeditation to commit an act of terrorism, the release addedIf convicted, Gendron will serve a maximum sentence of life in prison or face the death penalty.
https://sputniknews.com/20220602/alleged-buffalo-shooter-hit-with-20-counts-of-murder-single-domestic-terrorism-charge-1095930319.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/12/1095593614_0:61:239:240_1920x0_80_0_0_20ecf07e762c938375c72c1c6fe07e56.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hate crimes, mass shooting, buffalo

Buffalo Shooting Suspect Indicted on 27-Count Hate Crimes, Firearms Charges

23:02 GMT 14.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / HANDOUTPhoto courtesy of the Erie County District Attorneys Office received on May 15, 2022, shows Payton S. Gendron after being arraigned for killing ten and injuring three in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York Stat
Photo courtesy of the Erie County District Attorneys Office received on May 15, 2022, shows Payton S. Gendron after being arraigned for killing ten and injuring three in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York Stat - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / HANDOUT
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Payton Gendron, the shooter who killed 13 people in Buffalo, New York, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on 27 firearms and hate crime charges, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.
"Today, a grand jury has indicted Payton Gendron with hate crime and firearms offenses following the horrific attack on the Black community of Buffalo that killed ten people and injured three others on May 14, 2022," the Justice Department said in a press release.
Gendron is accused of shooting 13 people, ages 20 to 86, at a Tops supermarket store in Buffalo on May 14. Eleven of the victims were Black and two were White, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
The indictment charged Gendron with ten counts of hate crimes resulting in deaths; three counts of hate crimes involving an attempt to kill three injured individuals; one hate crime count alleging Gendron attempted to kill additional Black people in and around the grocery store;
Photo courtesy of the Erie County District Attorneys Office received on May 15, 2022, shows Payton S. Gendron after being arraigned for killing ten and injuring three in a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York Stat - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2022
Alleged Buffalo Shooter Hit With 20 Counts of Murder, Single Domestic Terrorism Charge
2 June, 00:33 GMT
Gendron was also indicted with 13 additional charges "of using, carrying, or discharging a firearm in relation to the hate crimes, and seeks forfeiture of items, including the weapon used in the shooting," the release said.
One of the grand jury’s special findings in that Gendron murdered his victims after substantial planning and premeditation to commit an act of terrorism, the release added
If convicted, Gendron will serve a maximum sentence of life in prison or face the death penalty.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала