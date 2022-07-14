https://sputniknews.com/20220714/brent-crude-dips-below-95-per-barrel-first-time-since-february-21-1097317246.html

Brent Crude Dips Below $95 Per Barrel First Time Since February 21

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global oil prices are falling by 4-5% on Thursday, and the price of Brent crude fell below $95 per barrel for the first time since February... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

As of 11:46 GMT, the price of September futures for Brent crude oil falls by 4.77% to $94.82 per barrel, and August futures for WTI are trading down 5.57% at $90.94.

