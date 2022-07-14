https://sputniknews.com/20220714/brent-crude-dips-below-95-per-barrel-first-time-since-february-21-1097317246.html
Brent Crude Dips Below $95 Per Barrel First Time Since February 21
Brent Crude Dips Below $95 Per Barrel First Time Since February 21
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global oil prices are falling by 4-5% on Thursday, and the price of Brent crude fell below $95 per barrel for the first time since February... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-14T13:57+0000
2022-07-14T13:57+0000
2022-07-14T13:57+0000
oil
price
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094980875_0:0:2769:1557_1920x0_80_0_0_220ada1f4ad61f8e9171a9d727e2c89f.jpg
As of 11:46 GMT, the price of September futures for Brent crude oil falls by 4.77% to $94.82 per barrel, and August futures for WTI are trading down 5.57% at $90.94.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/16/1094980875_0:0:2341:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_ffbc639d6b592104394b20eadf757f84.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
oil, price
Brent Crude Dips Below $95 Per Barrel First Time Since February 21
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Global oil prices are falling by 4-5% on Thursday, and the price of Brent crude fell below $95 per barrel for the first time since February 21.
As of 11:46 GMT, the price of September futures for Brent crude oil falls by 4.77% to $94.82 per barrel, and August futures for WTI are trading down 5.57% at $90.94.