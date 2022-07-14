https://sputniknews.com/20220714/biden-lapid-sign-joint-declaration-pledging-to-never-allow-iran-to-acquire-nuclear-weapon-1097309300.html

Biden, Lapid Sign Joint Declaration Pledging to 'Never Allow Iran to Acquire Nuclear Weapon'

Joe Biden arrived in Israel on Wednesday for two days of talks with Israeli government and military officials as part of his Middle Eastern mini tour - the... 14.07.2022, Sputnik International

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid published a joint declaration on the state of the "strategic partnership" between the two nations, with the document including a formal commitment prohibiting the Islamic Republic of Iran from building a nuclear weapon."Consistent with the longstanding security relationship between the United States and Israel and the unshakable US commitment to Israel's security, and especially to the maintenance of its qualitative military edge, the United States reiterates its steadfast commitment to preserve and strengthen Israel's capability to deter its enemies and to defend itself by itself against any threat or combination of threats," the statement, published on the White House's website, indicated.The document goes on to "affirm" Washington's commitment to working together with partners besides Israel "to confront Iran's aggression and destabilizing activities, whether advanced directly or through proxies and terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad."What Nuclear Weapons?Iran has repeatedly indicated that it has no intention of pursuing nuclear weapons, with officials touting the country's massive arsenal of conventional ballistic and cruise missile sufficient to deter any foreign aggression. Each of the country's successive supreme rulers have issued fatwas (religious rulings) against nukes, and weapons of mass destruction of any kind, saying such armaments are contrary to the tenants of Islam. Iran destroyed its Cold War-era stocks of chemical weapons in the 1990s, and never used them during the bloody war with Iran in the 1980s.Iran and Israel have no diplomatic relations whatsoever, and Tehran has repeatedly asked world powers why its peaceful nuclear program has received such scrutiny by the international community while Israel's nuclear activities, which allegedly include a large-scale military component, has not received anywhere near the same level of attention or censure.After arriving in Israel on Wednesday, President Biden warned that the US would authorize the use of force against Iran "as a last resort" to prevent the country from getting a nuclear weapon.Israel has repeatedly threatened to act unilaterally to eliminate Iran's nuclear program, setting aside a special $1.5 billion fund inside last year's defense budget to make preparations to do so.

