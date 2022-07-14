https://sputniknews.com/20220714/anything-goes-twitter-uses-musks-digital-poop-as-ammo-against-him-in-legal-battle-1097310328.html
Anything Goes: Twitter Uses Musk's 'Digital Poop' as Ammo Against Him in Legal Battle
Social media platform Twitter has apparently resorted to using a certain emoji tweeted by Elon Musk nearly two months ago in their ongoing lawsuit against him.The emoji in question, a poop smiley, was used by Musk in a May 16 tweet in response to a post by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who was describing the social media platform’s efforts to tackle spam, boasting that the company suspends “over half a million spam accounts every day, usually before any of you even see them on Twitter.”According to Fox Business, Twitter is now using several of Musk’s tweets, including the one with the poop emoji, as evidence that they claim proves he disparaged the company."Since signing the merger agreement, Musk has repeatedly disparaged Twitter and the deal, creating business risk for Twitter and downward pressure on its share price," a complaint made by the social media giant reads, as quoted by Fox.Twitter moved to sue Musk after he pulled out from his binding merger agreement to purchase the social media platform for a lump sum of $44 billion, with Twitter accusing him of performing actions that damaged the company’s stock price.Twitter's move to use the emoji in question in the litigation elicited mockery from a number of social media users, with some describing the situation as "beyond childish," while others joked that they had always assumed the emoji in question was actually "chocolate ice cream topping" and not poop.
