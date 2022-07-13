International
https://sputniknews.com/20220713/us-oil-fuel-stockpiles-see-big-weekly-build-suggesting-slack-in-demand---energy-agency-1097282180.html
US Oil, Fuel Stockpiles See Big Weekly Build, Suggesting Slack in Demand - Energy Agency
US Oil, Fuel Stockpiles See Big Weekly Build, Suggesting Slack in Demand - Energy Agency
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US crude oil and fuel stockpiles rose sharply together last week for the first time in months, the Energy Information Administration... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-13T15:55+0000
2022-07-13T15:55+0000
us
oil
crude
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094535064_0:319:3072:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f6462fb65e13e078e8862d3b44d95289.jpg
Crude inventories were up 3.254 million barrels during the week that ended on July 8 versus the drop of 154,000 barrels forecast by analysts and against the 8.235 million barrels reported for the week that ended on July 1, EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.It was the second week in a row that crude inventories had shown a build, after the previous week’s rise of 8.235 million barrels.The EIA also reported that the Biden administration released almost 7 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), or emergency oil reserve, last week to add to a market perceived to be in short supply of crude. The move is part of the Biden administration's one-million-barrels per day of SPR release scheduled between May and October.Stockpiles of gasoline, the main automobile fuel, rose by 5.825 million barrels last week, versus the forecast decline of 357,000 barrels and the previous week’s drop of 2.497 million.Historical EIA data showed the last time gasoline inventories rose 5 million barrels or more in a week was six months ago, during the week that ended on January 15.Stockpiles of distillates, the oil variant required for making the diesel needed for trucks, buses and trains, as well as the fuel for jets, grew by 2.668 million barrels last week, versus a forecast build of 1.591 million and a previous weekly decline of 1.266 million.Historical EIA data showed the last time distillates inventories rose as much or more was 6-½ months ago, during the final week of December.Analysts expressed surprise with the large builds, which were atypical for summer.The inventory builds come on the back of a weakening too in crude oil prices, which fell 20% over the past month to just under $100 a barrel, as analysts said energy costs were fueling inflation at four-decade highs and stifling economic growth.US consumer prices increased by more than 9% over the year to June, hitting new four-decade highs, the US Labor Department said earlier on Wednesday.Unleaded gasoline, the most in-demand fuel product at US pumps, currently averaged $4.63 a gallon, versus the record high of $5.01 a month ago, the American Automobile Association said.
https://sputniknews.com/20220713/biden-to-do-everything-to-lower-fuel-prices-as-inflation-hits-40-year-high-1097279255.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/06/1094535064_194:0:2923:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_323ed8a2bfe08e3a06991eee494154f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, oil, crude

US Oil, Fuel Stockpiles See Big Weekly Build, Suggesting Slack in Demand - Energy Agency

15:55 GMT 13.07.2022
© AP Photo / Nam Y. HuhGasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. Analysts say the price of crude oil dropped below $100 million Friday for the first time since Feb. 28 following the president's announcement of plans to release 180 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over six months.
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022. Analysts say the price of crude oil dropped below $100 million Friday for the first time since Feb. 28 following the president's announcement of plans to release 180 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over six months. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2022
© AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US crude oil and fuel stockpiles rose sharply together last week for the first time in months, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday, signaling a slack in summer demand in what is typically the busiest time of the year for energy consumption.
Crude inventories were up 3.254 million barrels during the week that ended on July 8 versus the drop of 154,000 barrels forecast by analysts and against the 8.235 million barrels reported for the week that ended on July 1, EIA said in its Weekly Petroleum Status Report.
It was the second week in a row that crude inventories had shown a build, after the previous week’s rise of 8.235 million barrels.
The EIA also reported that the Biden administration released almost 7 million barrels from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), or emergency oil reserve, last week to add to a market perceived to be in short supply of crude. The move is part of the Biden administration's one-million-barrels per day of SPR release scheduled between May and October.
Stockpiles of gasoline, the main automobile fuel, rose by 5.825 million barrels last week, versus the forecast decline of 357,000 barrels and the previous week’s drop of 2.497 million.
Historical EIA data showed the last time gasoline inventories rose 5 million barrels or more in a week was six months ago, during the week that ended on January 15.
This Feb. 26, 2021, file photo shows an oil well east of Casper, Wyo. The Biden administration is raising royalty rates that companies must pay for oil and natural gas extracted from federal lands as it moves forward under court order with sales of public fossil fuel reserves in nine states. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2022
Biden to Do 'Everything' to Lower Fuel Prices as Inflation Hits 40-Year High
14:31 GMT
Stockpiles of distillates, the oil variant required for making the diesel needed for trucks, buses and trains, as well as the fuel for jets, grew by 2.668 million barrels last week, versus a forecast build of 1.591 million and a previous weekly decline of 1.266 million.
Historical EIA data showed the last time distillates inventories rose as much or more was 6-½ months ago, during the final week of December.
Analysts expressed surprise with the large builds, which were atypical for summer.
“It is certainly one of the weakest summer demand periods for both crude and fuel products,” John Kilduff, founding partner at New York energy hedge fund Again Capital, said.
The inventory builds come on the back of a weakening too in crude oil prices, which fell 20% over the past month to just under $100 a barrel, as analysts said energy costs were fueling inflation at four-decade highs and stifling economic growth.
US consumer prices increased by more than 9% over the year to June, hitting new four-decade highs, the US Labor Department said earlier on Wednesday.
Unleaded gasoline, the most in-demand fuel product at US pumps, currently averaged $4.63 a gallon, versus the record high of $5.01 a month ago, the American Automobile Association said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала