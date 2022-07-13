https://sputniknews.com/20220713/us-has-option-of-increasing-pressure-on-russian-financial-sector--state-dept-1097325800.html

US Has Option of Increasing Pressure on Russian Financial Sector – State Dept.

US Has Option of Increasing Pressure on Russian Financial Sector – State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has an option of increasing and deepening its pressure on Russia's financial sector while European allies can decide... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-13T21:33+0000

2022-07-13T21:33+0000

2022-07-14T21:39+0000

swift

russian sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083352019_0:160:3073:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_42ac5226c38412a2c1e3075fa2198b7e.jpg

"The removal of banks from SWIFT is an action normally led by our partners in the European Union because SWIFT is an entity based in a European Union member state. But I can say that increasing and deepening the pressure in the financial sector is one area and mechanism that we may use to increase pressure over time. So that's something that is an option going forward," Woodhouse told a press briefing.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

swift, russian sanctions