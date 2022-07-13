International
US Has Option of Increasing Pressure on Russian Financial Sector – State Dept.
US Has Option of Increasing Pressure on Russian Financial Sector – State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has an option of increasing and deepening its pressure on Russia's financial sector while European allies can decide... 13.07.2022
US Has Option of Increasing Pressure on Russian Financial Sector – State Dept.

21:33 GMT 13.07.2022 (Updated: 21:39 GMT 14.07.2022)
