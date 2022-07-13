https://sputniknews.com/20220713/us-air-force-successfully-tests-hypersonic-missile---reports-1097285346.html
US Air Force Successfully Tests Hypersonic Missile - Reports
17:32 GMT 13.07.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Air Force has successfully tested a hypersonic missile that is being developed by defense contractor Lockheed Martin, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
The latest test of a hypersonic missile in June in the US state of Hawaii failed because of a malfunction during the ignition portion of the launch. The test marked the second unsuccessful attempt to launch the missile amid growing concerns in Washington that the main US rivals, Russia and China, are ahead of the United States in the development of hypersonic weapons. The first launch failed in October due to a malfunction in the boosters.
On May 14, the US air force conducted a successful test of the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile. The launc was carried out from the southern coast of California and the speed of the rocket was five times greater than the speed of sound.