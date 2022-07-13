International
Breaking News: Parties to Grain Talks Agree to Set Up Coordination Center in Istanbul, Turkish MoD Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220713/us-air-force-successfully-tests-hypersonic-missile---reports-1097285346.html
US Air Force Successfully Tests Hypersonic Missile - Reports
US Air Force Successfully Tests Hypersonic Missile - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Air Force has successfully tested a hypersonic missile that is being developed by defense contractor Lockheed Martin, Reuters... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-13T17:32+0000
2022-07-13T17:35+0000
us
hypersonic missiles
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107864/42/1078644277_0:159:3076:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_4dedab54b104ea15cb15414eafda01ec.jpg
The latest test of a hypersonic missile in June in the US state of Hawaii failed because of a malfunction during the ignition portion of the launch. The test marked the second unsuccessful attempt to launch the missile amid growing concerns in Washington that the main US rivals, Russia and China, are ahead of the United States in the development of hypersonic weapons. The first launch failed in October due to a malfunction in the boosters.On May 14, the US air force conducted a successful test of the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile. The launc was carried out from the southern coast of California and the speed of the rocket was five times greater than the speed of sound.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107864/42/1078644277_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0489f06b96cca3b0e4645af34d2f8215.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, hypersonic missiles

US Air Force Successfully Tests Hypersonic Missile - Reports

17:32 GMT 13.07.2022 (Updated: 17:35 GMT 13.07.2022)
© Photo : Oscar SosaA common hypersonic glide body (C-HGB) launches from Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii
A common hypersonic glide body (C-HGB) launches from Pacific Missile Range Facility, Kauai, Hawaii - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.07.2022
© Photo : Oscar Sosa
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Air Force has successfully tested a hypersonic missile that is being developed by defense contractor Lockheed Martin, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
The latest test of a hypersonic missile in June in the US state of Hawaii failed because of a malfunction during the ignition portion of the launch. The test marked the second unsuccessful attempt to launch the missile amid growing concerns in Washington that the main US rivals, Russia and China, are ahead of the United States in the development of hypersonic weapons. The first launch failed in October due to a malfunction in the boosters.
On May 14, the US air force conducted a successful test of the Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile. The launc was carried out from the southern coast of California and the speed of the rocket was five times greater than the speed of sound.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала