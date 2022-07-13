https://sputniknews.com/20220713/uk-watchdog-bans-saucy-dating-site-ads-for-lonely-ukrainian-women-1097280549.html

UK Watchdog Bans Saucy Dating Site Ads for 'Lonely Ukrainian Women'

UK Watchdog Bans Saucy Dating Site Ads for 'Lonely Ukrainian Women'

Concerns about sex trafficking of Ukrainian refugee women and the motives of those offering them a temporary home in the West have already been raised. In... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-13T18:24+0000

2022-07-13T18:24+0000

2022-07-13T18:24+0000

ukraine

refugees

dating

united kingdom

great britain

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/18/1096623625_0:0:3045:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_3a69fe4a00cbf1d10922a82f91b16582.jpg

The British publicity regulator has banned adverts by a dating site offering romance with "lonely Ukrainian women" as millions flee the conflict in their country.The Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) said there was “heightened sensitivity” about Ukraine amid the Russian special military operation there and sexual exploitation of Ukrainian women was now an “area of public concern”.One advert on the Dorset Echo newspaper's website showed a woman in a revealing summer dress on a seaside balcony, above the text: "Ukranian [sic] Women. Meet Thousands of Lonely Ukrainian Women. Forget About Loneliness. Let Yourself be Happy".Two more on the website of the pro-Scottish Nationalist Party daily The National read: “Connecting Singles Across the World to Their Ideal Partner…” while another under a different photo of a woman gives the web address ofSofiadate.com.“We considered the ads’ focus on Ukrainian women dressed in the aforementioned manner, as well references to their loneliness, had the effect of highlighting their vulnerability and connecting it to their sexual appeal. For that reason, we concluded the ads were likely to cause serious offence.”National and Newsquest Media, owners of the Dorset Echo, said that while the adverts made no reference to the conflict in Ukraine, did not take a partisan side and were not hostile to Ukrainians, they could have been inconsistent with their policy of refusing ads for prostitution and trafficking.Sofiadate had taken out "ostensibly conventional dating ads, although potentially clumsily sexist in their portrayal of women from a male perspective," the publisher said.The Cyprus-based site's homepage gives a list of its most popular categories with "Ukraine dating" at the top of the list and "Ukraine brides" not far behind."Ukrainian dating sites offer the best Ukrainian dating for anyone impressed by the stunning beauty of these women," the Ukraine dating page reads. "Any man would consider it an honor to get connected with a Ukrainian woman."Concerns about sex trafficking of Ukrainian refugee women and the motives of those offering them a temporary home in the West have already been raised.In May, The Sun reported the story of a British man who abandoned his girlfriend and two daughters to start a new relationship with the younger Ukrainian woman they had welcomed into their home less than two weeks earlier — quipping that it was "Lvov at first sight".In June, Canadian media group Thomson Reuters and a British citizen helping find homes for refugees both reported major interest in Ukrainian women from men looking for casual sex or to recruit into prostitution, while in Sweden a sting operation against users of prostitutes found most were looking for Ukrainians.

https://sputniknews.com/20220627/ukrainian-women-refugees-targeted-by-sexual-predators-and-traffickers-1096718125.html

ukraine

united kingdom

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

ukraine, refugees, dating, united kingdom, great britain