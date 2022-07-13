https://sputniknews.com/20220713/sweden-accepts-natos-approach-of-essential-role-of-nuclear-weapons-in-defense-1097252865.html

Sweden Accepts NATO's Approach of Essential Role of Nuclear Weapons in Defense

Sweden has accepted the “essential role of nuclear weapons” in NATO's approach to defense, in a letter requesting admission to the alliance, which sparked controversy in the country that used to be a staunch member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.In a letter sent to NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on 5 July and published by broadcaster SVT only now, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde formally confirmed her government’s “interest in receiving an invitation for Sweden to enter the North Atlantic Treaty of 1949”.Sweden also committed to contributing its share of NATO's budget set at 1.9 percent, which according to William Alberque at the Institute for Strategic Studies is about SEK 700 million ($66 million).However, the nuclear arms clause has triggered alarm among NATO critics and those apprehensive about a nascent clash between NATO accession and Sweden's historic role in nuclear disarmament.All the plans for a Swedish nuclear weapon were scrapped by 1968, when Sweden signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. In 1972, the last remnants of a plan for nuclear weapons was discontinued when the National Defense Research Institute (FOA) stopped their experiments with plutonium.As recently as 2019, Sweden launched the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, through which 16 non-nuclear nations sought, among other goals, to “diminish the role of nuclear weapons in security policies and doctrines”.“In other words, Sweden is now prepared to take part in the use of nuclear weapons”, tweeted Beatrice Fihn, Executive Director of the International Campaign for the Abolition of Nuclear Weapons, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017.Political maverick and former member of the Left Party Amineh Kakabaveh, whose support has been key in securing the prime minister post for Sweden's current leader Magdalena Andersson, reminded that on 18 May this year, Magdalena Andersson announced that Sweden, just like Norway and Denmark, would clearly declare it doesn't want either nuclear weapons or permanent NATO bases on its territory and wondered what had caused such a U-turn.In mid-May, three months since the onset of the Ukraine conflict, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO bids, effectively abandoning decades of non-alignment and citing a shift in the security situation in Europe. While their bids were initially blocked by Turkey over Helsinki and Stockholm's stance over the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its affiliates, which Ankara regards as a terrorist organization and a threat to its national security, the misunderstandings appear to have been resolved, as both the Nordic nation have since been formally invited to the alliance.

