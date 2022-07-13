https://sputniknews.com/20220713/steve-bannon-says-hes-going-medieval-after-agreeing-to-testify-before-jan-6-panel--1097251606.html

Steve Bannon Says He’s Going ‘Medieval’ After Agreeing to Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel

Steve Bannon Says He’s Going ‘Medieval’ After Agreeing to Testify Before Jan. 6 Panel

Newly released audio obtained by Mother Jones features ex-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon proclaiming on October 31, 2020, that then-US President... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-13T01:34+0000

2022-07-13T01:34+0000

2022-07-13T01:34+0000

steve bannon

us

washington dc

podcast

testimony

contempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0d/1097251450_0:276:3048:1991_1920x0_80_0_0_38ed888003e8664458dca13d46f50868.jpg

Steve Bannon, who faces two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, appears to be going on the offensive against the 9-member House select committee probing the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, despite his recent decision to change course and cooperate with the investigation.Bannon’s rallying rhetoric and somewhat sacrilegious rant came in response to media reports that he is now cooperating with the congressional probe due to fears of prison time.Tuesday’s public hearing on the January 6 insurrection focused partly on two phone calls between Trump and Bannon on January 5, 2021.The first call lasted about 11 minutes, per White House call logs, and took place before the broadcast of Bannon’s podcast in which he teased that January 6 would be a chaotic day.The clip in question was notably referenced by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in October 2021.Additional audio obtained and released this week by Mother Jones captures a moment in which Bannon plainly lays out Trump’s strategy.Bannon is slated to begin trial on Monday.

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

steve bannon, us, washington dc, podcast, testimony, contempt