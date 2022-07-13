https://sputniknews.com/20220713/sri-lankas-state-tv-suspends-telecast-after-protesters-break-into-office-1097259742.html

Sri Lanka's State TV Suspends Telecast After Protesters Break Into Office

Thousands of people on Wednesday morning marched toward the prime minister's house, raising slogans with the popular phrase in Singhalese "Aragalayata... 13.07.2022, Sputnik International

In its latest update, on Wednesday afternoon, Sri Lanka's national television channel Rupavihini suspended its telecast. Officials say engineers shut down the channel as a large number of protesters had entered the state television office. Meanwhile, demonstrators have breached the gates to the prime minister's office and are at the grounds of the PM's residence.Hours after the news of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife fleeing Sri Lanka for the Maldives, a state of emergency was declared in the island nation."The prime minister as acting president has declared a state of emergency (countrywide) and imposed a curfew in Western Province," Wickremesinghe's media secretary, Dinouk Colombage, told Reuters. The Western Province includes Colombo, the national capital.President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was supposed to resign from his post on Wednesday. The BBC reported that according to the Sri Lankan constitution, a new president cannot not be sworn in until the old president resigns. Therefore, it remains unclear whether current Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is acting president or not.The emergency announcement came after thousands of demonstrators congregated at Galle Face Green, a park at the heart of Colombo, and started marching toward the prime minister's office, located at Flower Road, barely 20 minutes away.Police fired several rounds of tear gas, and a military helicopter briefly circled overhead, but the protesters appeared adamant.Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Colombo has cancelled consular services as a precaution for the next two days, amidst the deepening political turmoil and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, an Indian media report said. The island has been experiencing the worst economic crisis in its history for months, triggered by mismanagement and the COVID-19-induced economic slowdown. As a result, the country of 22 million people has been facing a severe shortage of food and fuel, as foreign exchange was exhausted to support purchases.

