Spring Search of Sputnik Estonia Office Was Illegal, Local Court Rules

An Estonian court has ruled authorities’ April search of the former editorial office of Sputnik Meedia and former Sputnik Meedia editor-in-chief Elena Cherysheva’s home illegal, Cherysheva has informed Sputnik.Cherysheva, who was detained on April 6 for alleged ‘crimes against peace’ and purported ‘violations of international sanctions’, had her house searched. Her husband was taken to the former office of Sputnik Meedia, and it too was search. After 16 hours of rummaging, authorities sent Cherysheva to a detention center, who was later released on bail. The ex-Sputnik Meedia employee said the searches were authorized by Estonian State Prosecutor’s Office lead prosecutor Taavi Pern.She added that the Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint with the Tallinn District Court challenging the Harju County Court’s decision, but the higher court upheld the ruling.Cherysheva further revealed the Harju County Court had also ruled in her favor to return her pert of the personal property which authorities seized in April, after the State Prosecutor’s Office refused to do so.Sputnik’s Estonian sister agency has been hounded by the Baltic country’s authorities for years. Sputnik Meedia itself was created in early 2020 by former employees of Sputnik Estonia, which was forced to shutter its doors amid threats of criminal charges against its journalists by police, and after Estonian banks suspended Sputnik-related accounts in late 2019.Sputnik Meedia was forced to terminate its operations in early March of this year, with banks freezing salaries and closing the media outlet’s accounts amid alleged suspicions of ‘money laundering, terrorist financing and the illegal sale of alcohol’. On top of that, the agency’s editor-in-chief and staff received regular threats against their life and safety.The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly slammed Estonia and its Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania over their alleged coordinated campaign of cracking down on Russian media, characterizing the countries’ actions as a blatant violation of the principles of democracy, freedom of speech and freedom of the press.

